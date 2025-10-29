USCIS Awards Civitas Investor High-Unemployment Area (HUA) I-526E Approval for Santa Monica Promenade Project

CIVITAS CAPITAL GROUP

DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Civitas Capital Group, a leading EB-5 regional center operator and trusted real estate capital partner, today announced that a Korean investor in its Santa Monica Promenade project has received Form I-526E approval from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

This is the first I-526E petition approval for the Santa Monica Promenade project, which is designated high-unemployment area (HUA) (as opposed to "rural"), thus not eligible for expedited processing. Civitas is thrilled to note that although HUA I-526E petition approvals often take 18 to 24 months to process, the Santa Monica Promenade project EB-5 investor's I-526E petition was approved in just over 12 months.

Project construction was completed in April 2025. All EB-5 investments have been secured, and the project is closed to new EB-5 investors.

"This USCIS approval demonstrates the strength of the EB-5 project," said Jeff Kiser, Director and Head of EB-5 Investor Relations at Civitas. "We are proud to show that investors in high-unemployment areas can achieve timely results when the project is straightforward and meets all program requirements."

The Santa Monica Promenade project is a high-street retail and creative office project at 1404 Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica, California. Civitas helped bring this flagship mixed-use project to fruition by providing a senior loan to an experienced local developer. The project received Form I-956F approval from USCIS in August 2024.

Third Street Promenade, with more than 10 million visitors annually, runs for three blocks and offers a premier pedestrian experience, anchored by iconic brands like Apple, Alo, Louis Vuitton, and Tiffany, as well as movie theatres, local boutiques, and sidewalk cafés.

Civitas Capital Group is a leading EB-5 regional center operator and trusted real estate capital partner. Since 2009, Civitas has invested in over 50 real estate development projects with a 100% USCIS approval rate, always anchored by the firm's core values of Focused Creativity, Institutional Stewardship, and Respect & Grace. On behalf of thousands of EB-5 investors and their families, the firm digs deeper to uncover opportunities that others miss, combining decades of underwriting experience with flexible structuring and uncompromising integrity. The result: Civitas is trusted by EB-5 investors and real estate innovators to deliver creative solutions, disciplined execution, and enduring commitment. Follow Civitas Capital Group on LinkedIn. Learn more at civitascapital.com.

