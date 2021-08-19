USClaims Expands Leadership Team With New CMO

USClaims, the longest operating pre-settlement funding company in the U.S., announced Haven Brady as new CMO Tweet this

Mr. Brady brings extensive brand, marketing, and customer acquisition expertise to his new role. Prior to joining USClaims, he served as the Head of Digital Marketing and Customer Acquisition at the nation's leader in personalized healthcare, MDVIP, where he implemented sales and marketing growth strategies, and supported the expansion of their network of doctors and patients. Previously, he was Global Director of Lead Generation at Laureate Education in Baltimore, MD.

"USClaims is a great company with strong values, an inspiring vision, and an excellent history of ethical service in the financial lending space. I look forward to helping CEO, Mr. Steve Bashmakov continue to share the story behind how litigation funding can be simple. A very bright and energized team is in place here. The synergy exists for great ideas to be executed that will redefine the future of pre-settlement funding that changes lives," said Mr. Brady.

Prior to joining USClaims, Mr. Brady gained valuable digital marketing experience in the Financial, Higher Education, Healthcare and Professional Services industries. He operates at a global and national level with the ability to identify opportunity and lead his team to success. His marketing mission is to seize all opportunities for USClaims which will amplify brand visibility, customer experience, marketing operations, and strategic growth. Mr. Brady holds a Bachelor Degree in Business Administration from LaSalle University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About US Claims: USClaims (www.USClaims.com) for 25 years has been one of America's largest providers of non-recourse financial support to personal injury victims, some of whom may have suffered catastrophic injuries from defective products, unsafe premises, motor vehicle accidents, and other types of accidents. This financial support provides the injured plaintiff the means to pay bills and endure the often long and arduous litigation process. USClaims is here to help you and your attorney stay in the fight. For additional information on USClaims' pre-settlement funding, please call (877) 872-5246 or visit USClaims.com.

