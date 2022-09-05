USD 1.02 Bn growth in Wax Market, Demand For Synthetic and Bio-based Waxes to Boost Growth - Technavio

Sep 05, 2022, 23:15 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wax Market size is expected to grow by USD 1.02 billion during 2020-2025, at a CAGR of 2.14% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BASF SE, China National Petroleum Corp., Clariant International Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corp., General Electric Co., Hansen and Rosenthal GmbH and Co. KG, Honeywell International Inc., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and Sasol Ltd. are some of the major market participants.
The wax market anticipated growth driven by the rising cosmetic sector, implementation of wax in food products and flexible food packaging will offer immense growth opportunities. However, fluctuation in the prices of crude oil, a shrinking supply of paraffin wax, and increased use of cold flow improvers in petroleum refining will challenge the growth of the market participants.
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
- Application
- Candle
- Packaging
- Rubber
- Personal Care
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our wax market report covers the following areas:
- Wax Market size
- Wax Market trends
- Wax Market industry analysis
This study identifies the growing demand for synthetic and bio-based waxes as one of the prime reasons driving the wax market growth during the next few years.
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Wax Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Wax Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
- BASF SE
- China National Petroleum Corp.
- Clariant International Ltd.
- Exxon Mobil Corp.
- General Electric Co.
- Hansen and Rosenthal GmbH and Co. KG
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Mitsui Chemicals Inc.
- Royal Dutch Shell Plc
- Sasol Ltd.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist wax market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the wax market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the wax market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wax market vendors
|
Wax Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.14%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 1.02 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
0.91
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 41%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, Japan, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
BASF SE, China National Petroleum Corp., Clariant International Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corp., General Electric Co., Hansen and Rosenthal GmbH and Co. KG, Honeywell International Inc., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and Sasol Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Candle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rubber - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Personal care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BASF SE
- China National Petroleum Corp.
- Clariant International Ltd.
- Exxon Mobil Corp.
- General Electric Co.
- Hansen and Rosenthal GmbH and Co. KG
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Mitsui Chemicals Inc.
- Royal Dutch Shell Plc
- Sasol Ltd.
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
