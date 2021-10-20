USD 1.05 Bn growth in GaN Radio Frequency Devices Market 2021-2025 | Driven by Increasing Adoption of RF GaN in Electric Automotive | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing adoption of RF GaN in electric automotive and growing infrastructural development for 5G cellular network are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the high cost of raw materials and the production process will challenge market growth.

The GaN radio frequency devices market report is segmented by Application (Cellular infrastructure, Defense sector, CATV, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). APAC will be the leading region with 66% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for GaN radio frequency devices in APAC.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Ampleon Netherlands BV: The company offers a wide range of GaN radio frequency devices such as CLF2H27LS-140, CLF2H1822LS-160, and CLF2H1822LS-220.

Fujitsu Ltd.

GaN Systems Inc.

GaN Radio Frequency Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of about 20% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 21.07 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 66% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ampleon Netherlands BV, Cree Inc., Efficient Power Conversion Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., GaN Systems Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Integra Technologies Inc., MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, and Qorvo Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

