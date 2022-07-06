USD 1.08 Billion growth opportunity in Foot and Mouth Disease Vaccines Market | Asia to occupy 63% market share | Technavio

Get more insights into the current market scenario, future growth opportunities, and other important statistics. Read Our Sample Report Now

Market Dynamics

The market is mainly driven by the increase in government initiatives. Governments across the world are undertaking various initiatives to eradicate FMD. For instance, the US Congress passed a Farm Bill in December 2018 to provide funding for an animal vaccine bank emphasizing the development of FMD vaccines. Similarly, in India, the Prayagraj animal husbandry department in Uttar Pradesh state launched a massive drive to treat cows and other cattle from the deadly foot and mouth disease. Such initiatives are creating a high demand for FMD vaccines across the globe.

In addition, frequent foot and mouth disease (FMD) outbreaks in Asia and the Middle East and the increase in demand for livestock products will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. However, the increase in vaccine failures is expected to hinder the growth of the market.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the companies covered in this report are Biogenesis Bago SA, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Ceva Sante Animale, Indian Immunologicals Ltd., Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., LIMOR DE COLOMBIA SA, Merck & Co. Inc., SEPPIC SA, VECOL SA, and VETAL Animal Health Products Inc., etc. The competitive scenario provided in the foot and mouth disease vaccines market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

The market is concentrated. Vendors in the market are focusing on implementing new technologies and new product offerings. They are adopting various strategies to increase their market shares and remain competitive in the market. Some of the major strategies adopted by them include product launches, M&A, distribution through partnerships, participation in medical trade shows, and product development through the use of advanced technologies.

Market Segmentation by Product:

By product, the market is classified into conventional vaccines and emergency vaccines.

The market growth in the conventional vaccines segment will be significant during the forecast period.

The segment is driven by the presence of FMD endemic in various countries such as India , China , Bangladesh , South Korea , Pakistan , and Hong Kong .

Market Segmentation by Product:

By geography, the market is classified as Asia , Europe , North America , and ROW.

, , , and ROW. Asia will have the largest share of the market.

will have the largest share of the market. The presence of a large patient pool and developing veterinary infrastructure are driving the regional market's growth.

Foot And Mouth Disease Vaccines Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.81% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.08 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 8.50 Regional analysis Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW Performing market contribution Asia at 63% Key consumer countries China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), South Africa, Iran (Islamic Republic of Iran), and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Biogenesis Bago SA, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Ceva Sante Animale, Indian Immunologicals Ltd., Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., LIMOR DE COLOMBIA SA , Merck & Co. Inc., SEPPIC SA, VECOL SA, and VETAL Animal Health Products Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Pharmaceuticals

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Conventional vaccines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Conventional vaccines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Conventional vaccines - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Emergency vaccines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Emergency vaccines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Emergency vaccines - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 Key leading countries

Exhibit 33: Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 35: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 36: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 37: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 38: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 39: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 40: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Biogenesis Bago SA

Exhibit 41: Biogenesis Bago SA - Overview



Exhibit 42: Biogenesis Bago SA - Product and service



Exhibit 43: Biogenesis Bago SA - Key news



Exhibit 44: Biogenesis Bago SA - Key offerings

10.4 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Exhibit 45: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 46: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 47: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 48: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 49: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Segment focus

10.5 Ceva Sante Animale

Exhibit 50: Ceva Sante Animale - Overview



Exhibit 51: Ceva Sante Animale - Product and service



Exhibit 52: Ceva Sante Animale - Key offerings

10.6 Indian Immunologicals Ltd.

Exhibit 53: Indian Immunologicals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 54: Indian Immunologicals Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 55: Indian Immunologicals Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

10.8 LIMOR DE COLOMBIA SA

SA Exhibit 60: LIMOR DE COLOMBIA SA - Overview

SA - Overview

Exhibit 61: LIMOR DE COLOMBIA SA - Product and service

SA - Product and service

Exhibit 62: LIMOR DE COLOMBIA SA - Key offerings

10.9 Merck & Co. Inc.

Exhibit 63: Merck & Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Merck & Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 65: Merck & Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: Merck & Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 SEPPIC SA

Exhibit 67: SEPPIC SA - Overview



Exhibit 68: SEPPIC SA - Product and service



Exhibit 69: SEPPIC SA - Key offerings

10.11 VECOL SA

Exhibit 70: VECOL SA - Overview



Exhibit 71: VECOL SA - Product and service



Exhibit 72: VECOL SA - Key offerings

10.12 VETAL Animal Health Products Inc.

Exhibit 73: VETAL Animal Health Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 74: VETAL Animal Health Products Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 75: VETAL Animal Health Products Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 76: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 77: Research Methodology



Exhibit 78: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 79: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 80: List of abbreviations

