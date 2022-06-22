USD 1.08 Bn growth expected in Collaborative Robots Market | Growth momentum accelerating at 16.08% CAGR | Technavio

Vendor Landscape

The global collaborative robots market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The market is characterized by the presence of several small and medium-sized players and is dominated by a few well-established players. Major players in the market mainly focus on developing innovative products and are constantly increasing their R&D investments. Some of the established vendors have started acquiring smaller and regional players to help them enhance their global reach.

ABB Ltd., FANUC Corp., Festo SE and Co. KG, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Staubli International AG, Teradyne Inc., and Yaskawa Electric Corp. are identified as some of the major market participants. Although the increased adoption rate in the SME sector, advantages of collaborative robots over industrial robots, and acquisitions and strategic partnerships among key market players will offer immense growth opportunities, regulatory hurdles faced by vendors, traditional industrial robots equipped with required safety systems, and the threat to new sales due to rise in rental services will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Collaborative Robots Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The global collaborative robots market is segmented as below:

Application

Material Handling



Assembly



Inspection And Testing



Welding



Painting and Dispensing

By application, the material handling segment will have the largest share of the market. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



South America



MEA

About 34% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The emergence of local vendors that provide low-cost and high-quality products has been crucial in driving the growth of the regional market. Besides, factors such as government initiatives, rising standards of living, a strong industrial base, and increasing demand for automobiles are contributing to the growth of the collaborative robots market in APAC.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our collaborative robots market report covers the following areas:

Collaborative Robots Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the collaborative robots market, including some of the dominating players. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the collaborative robots market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Collaborative Robots Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist collaborative robots market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the collaborative robots market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the collaborative robots market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of collaborative robots market vendors

Collaborative Robots Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.08% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.54 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., FANUC Corp., Festo SE and Co. KG, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Staubli International AG, Teradyne Inc., and Yaskawa Electric Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Industrial machinery

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Material handling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Material handling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Material handling - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Assembly - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Assembly - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Assembly - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Inspection and testing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Inspection and testing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Inspection and testing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Welding - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Welding - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Welding - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Painting and dispensing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Painting and dispensing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: Painting and dispensing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 39: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 41: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 46: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 49: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 50: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 51: ABB Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 52: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 53: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 FANUC Corp.

Exhibit 54: FANUC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 55: FANUC Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 56: FANUC Corp.- Key news



Exhibit 57: FANUC Corp. - Key offerings

10.5 Festo SE and Co. KG

Exhibit 58: Festo SE and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 59: Festo SE and Co. KG - Product and service



Exhibit 60: Festo SE & Co. KG - Key news



Exhibit 61: Festo SE and Co. KG - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: Festo SE and Co. KG - Segment focus

10.6 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV

Exhibit 63: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV - Overview



Exhibit 64: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV - Product and service



Exhibit 65: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV- Key news



Exhibit 66: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Festo SE and Co. KG - Segment focus

10.7 Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 68: Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 70: Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 71: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 72: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. -Business segments



Exhibit 73: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 74: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 75: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 76: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 77: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 78: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 79: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

10.10 Staubli International AG

Exhibit 81: Staubli International AG - Overview



Exhibit 82: Staubli International AG - Product and service



Exhibit 83: Staubli International AG - Key offerings

10.11 Teradyne Inc.

Exhibit 84: Teradyne Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 85: Teradyne Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 86: Teradyne Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 87: Teradyne Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: Teradyne Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Exhibit 89: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 92: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 94: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 95: Research Methodology



Exhibit 96: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 97: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 98: List of abbreviations

