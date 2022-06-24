USD 1.08 Bn growth expected in Polyimide Film Market | Driven by growth in automotive sector | Technavio

Vendor Landscape

The global polyimide film market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The market is characterized by the presence of several regional and international players. Vendors are adopting various growth strategies such as forming strategic alliances to remain competitive in the market.

Technavio identifies 3M Co., Arakawa Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Kaneka Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Taimide Tech. Inc., Taiwan Longmeng Composite Materials Co. Ltd., Ube Industries Ltd., and Zhuzhou Times New Material Technology Co. Ltd. as some of the major market participants. Although the growth in the automotive sector, the growing consumer electronics industry, and the functional features of polyimide films will offer immense growth opportunities, the excessive cost of polyimide films, exercising care during the curing process, and poor resistance offered by polyimide films to hydrolysis will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Polyimide Film Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The global polyimide film market is segmented as below:

Application

Electrical and Electronics



Automotive



Aerospace



Other

The electrical and electronic segment accounted for maximum revenue generation in the market. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

APAC is the largest market for polyimide films, occupying 39% of the global market share. China and Japan are the major markets for polyimide films in the region. The market will observe faster growth in the region.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our polyimide film market report covers the following areas:

Polyimide Film Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the polyimide film market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the polyimide film market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Polyimide Film Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist polyimide film market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the polyimide film market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the polyimide film market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of polyimide film market vendors

Polyimide Film Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.07% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.38 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Arakawa Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Kaneka Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Taimide Tech. Inc., Taiwan Longmeng Composite Materials Co. Ltd., Ube Industries Ltd., and Zhuzhou Times New Material Technology Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Other - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Arakawa Chemical Industries Co. Ltd.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Kaneka Corp.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Taimide Tech. Inc.

Taiwan Longmeng Composite Materials Co. Ltd.

Ube Industries Ltd.

Zhuzhou Times New Material Technology Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

