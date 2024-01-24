USD 1.16 billion growth expected in Electric Motors Accessories Market from 2022-2027, Analyzing growth in Aftermarket Segment - 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electric motors accessories market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.16 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.43% during the forecast period. The aftermarket segment will be significant during the forecast period. Factors including the growing consumer awareness about the maintenance and repair to extend the useful life of products such as vehicles, appliances, and water pumps are significantly contributing to the growth of this segment. This segment comprises the manufacture, remanufacture, distribution, redistribution, retail, resale, and installation of electric motor accessories.

Which region is leading during the forecast period?

APAC is estimated to contribute 55% to the growth by 2027. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends, drivers, and challenges that are expected to shape the market during the forecast period.

Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1160.06 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.93

What is the major driving factor?

Government subsidies and incentives for electric vehicles propel the growth. Initiatives by the US government to promote electric vehicle acceptance, coupled with stringent design and manufacturing requirements, drive the development of energy-efficient accessories. The expansion of industrial and construction sectors, along with a government focus on energy-efficient motors, contributes to high demand worldwide. Substantial investments by consumers and governments in electric vehicle adoption, as reflected in the International Energy Agency's projections.

What are the leading trends and major challenges during the forecast period?

Increasing demand for HVAC systems is an emerging trend, while the limitations of power rating hamper the growth.

Major Components and Accessories:

Electric Motors Accessories encompasses a range of crucial components such as Motor Controllers, Capacitors, Brushes, Bearings, and more. These accessories play vital roles in ensuring efficient motor performance, offering features like thermal protection, EMI filtering, and overload relay functionalities. The market thrives on innovations in components like Connectors, Gearboxes, and Servo Drives, contributing to the overall advancement of electric motors.

What are the key data covered in this report?

CAGR during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors

