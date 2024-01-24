USD 1.16 billion growth expected in Electric Motors Accessories Market from 2022-2027, Analyzing growth in Aftermarket Segment - 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

News provided by

Technavio

24 Jan, 2024, 21:35 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electric motors accessories market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.16 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.43% during the forecast period. The aftermarket segment will be significant during the forecast period. Factors including the growing consumer awareness about the maintenance and repair to extend the useful life of products such as vehicles, appliances, and water pumps are significantly contributing to the growth of this segment. This segment comprises the manufacture, remanufacture, distribution, redistribution, retail, resale, and installation of electric motor accessories.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Motors Accessories Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Motors Accessories Market 2023-2027

Which region is leading during the forecast period?

APAC is estimated to contribute 55% to the growth by 2027. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends, drivers, and challenges that are expected to shape the market during the forecast period.

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth.

Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 1160.06 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.93

What is the major driving factor?

Government subsidies and incentives for electric vehicles propel the growth. Initiatives by the US government to promote electric vehicle acceptance, coupled with stringent design and manufacturing requirements, drive the development of energy-efficient accessories. The expansion of industrial and construction sectors, along with a government focus on energy-efficient motors, contributes to high demand worldwide. Substantial investments by consumers and governments in electric vehicle adoption, as reflected in the International Energy Agency's projections.

What are the leading trends and major challenges during the forecast period?

Increasing demand for HVAC systems is an emerging trend, while the limitations of power rating hamper the growth.

Insights on Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)

Major Components and Accessories:

Electric Motors Accessories encompasses a range of crucial components such as Motor Controllers, Capacitors, Brushes, Bearings, and more. These accessories play vital roles in ensuring efficient motor performance, offering features like thermal protection, EMI filtering, and overload relay functionalities. The market thrives on innovations in components like Connectors, Gearboxes, and Servo Drives, contributing to the overall advancement of electric motors.

What are the key data covered in this report?

  • CAGR during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Market between 2023 and 2027
  • Precise estimation of the size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
  • A thorough analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors

ToC

1 Executive Summary

2 Landscape

3 Sizing

4 Historic Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Segmentation by Channel

7 Segmentation by End-users

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

News Releases in Similar Topics

