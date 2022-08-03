USD 1.34 billion Growth Variance in Used Aircraft Market with 43% contribution from North America - Technavio Exclusive Report

Used Aircraft Market Segment Highlights

Product

0-15 Yr: The used aircraft market share growth by the 0-15 yr segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment, which includes used aircraft in the age group of 0 to 15 years, is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The growth in the GDP of developing countries such as India and China due to industrialization will be one of the major drivers for the growth of this segment. Thus, the high demand for private jets and small passenger aircraft from developing countries will contribute significantly to this segment during the forecast period.

The used aircraft market share growth by the 0-15 yr segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment, which includes used aircraft in the age group of 0 to 15 years, is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The growth in the GDP of developing countries such as and due to industrialization will be one of the major drivers for the growth of this segment. Thus, the high demand for private jets and small passenger aircraft from developing countries will contribute significantly to this segment during the forecast period.

16-30 Yr



More Than 30 Yr

Geography

North America : 43% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for used aircraft in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and the MEA. The robust aviation base in countries such as the US, with the Bombardier and Boeing being the prominent aircraft-manufacturing companies will facilitate the used aircraft market growth in North America over the forecast period.

43% of the market's growth will originate from during the forecast period. US and are the key markets for used aircraft in . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in and the MEA. The robust aviation base in countries such as the US, with the Bombardier and Boeing being the prominent aircraft-manufacturing companies will facilitate the used aircraft market growth in over the forecast period.

Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Want to fetch more segment-based insights and regional opportunities, Request a Sample Right Now !

Used Aircraft Market Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Airbus SE, BN Group Ltd., Bombardier Inc., Breezer Aircraft GmbH and Co. KG, Cirrus Design Corp., Dassault Aviation SA, Deutsche Aircraft GmbH, Diamond Aircraft Industries GmbH, Embraer SA, General Dynamics Corp., Lancair International LLC, Piper Deutschland AG, and Textron Inc. are some of the major market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post-COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The used aircraft market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Some of the key vendors are offering innovative solutions for strengthening their hold on the market. For instance, Airbus SE offers used aircraft by helping customers identify the best solution for their requirements. BN Group Ltd. offers used aircraft such as their Islander and Defender models which are designed to last longer and gives good returns on investments. Bombardier Inc. offers used aircraft after selection, inspection, and incorporation of factory upgrades.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Used Aircraft Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Download Sample Report PDF and get insights on vendor product offerings and their strategic initiatives

Used Aircraft Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our used aircraft market report covers the following areas:

Used Aircraft Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist used aircraft market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the used aircraft market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the used aircraft market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of used aircraft market vendors

Related Reports:

Aircraft Fairings Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The aircraft fairings market share is expected to increase by USD 852.78 million from 2021 to 2026

Ultralight Aircraft Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The ultralight aircraft market share is expected to increase to USD 2.61 billion from 2021 to 2026

Aircraft Weather Radar System Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The aircraft weather radar system market share is expected to increase to USD 57.62 million from 2021 to 2026

Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Gearbox Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The aircraft auxiliary power unit gearbox market share is expected to increase to USD 171.65 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.18%.

Used Aircraft Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.02% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.34 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Airbus SE, BN Group Ltd., Bombardier Inc., Breezer Aircraft GmbH and Co. KG, Cirrus Design Corp., Dassault Aviation SA, Deutsche Aircraft GmbH, Diamond Aircraft Industries GmbH, Embraer SA, General Dynamics Corp., Lancair International LLC, Piper Deutschland AG, and Textron Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 0-15 yr - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on 0-15 yr - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on 0-15 yr - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on 0-15 yr - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on 0-15 yr - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 16-30 yr - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on 16-30 yr - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on 16-30 yr - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on 16-30 yr - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on 16-30 yr - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 More than 30 yr - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on More than 30 yr - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on More than 30 yr - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on More than 30 yr - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on More than 30 yr - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Airbus SE

Exhibit 93: Airbus SE - Overview



Exhibit 94: Airbus SE - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Airbus SE - Key news



Exhibit 96: Airbus SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Airbus SE - Segment focus

10.4 BN Group Ltd.

Exhibit 98: BN Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 99: BN Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: BN Group Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Bombardier Inc.

Exhibit 101: Bombardier Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Bombardier Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Bombardier Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Cirrus Design Corp.

Exhibit 104: Cirrus Design Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Cirrus Design Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Cirrus Design Corp. - Key offerings

10.7 Dassault Aviation SA

Exhibit 107: Dassault Aviation SA - Overview



Exhibit 108: Dassault Aviation SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Dassault Aviation SA - Key offerings

10.8 Deutsche Aircraft GmbH

Exhibit 110: Deutsche Aircraft GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 111: Deutsche Aircraft GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Deutsche Aircraft GmbH - Key offerings

10.9 Diamond Aircraft Industries GmbH

Exhibit 113: Diamond Aircraft Industries GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 114: Diamond Aircraft Industries GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Diamond Aircraft Industries GmbH - Key offerings

10.10 Embraer SA

Exhibit 116: Embraer SA - Overview



Exhibit 117: Embraer SA - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Embraer SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Embraer SA - Segment focus

10.11 General Dynamics Corp.

Exhibit 120: General Dynamics Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 121: General Dynamics Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: General Dynamics Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 123: General Dynamics Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: General Dynamics Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Textron Inc.

Exhibit 125: Textron Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Textron Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Textron Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Textron Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Textron Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 130: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 131: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 132: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 133: Research methodology



Exhibit 134: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 135: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 136: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio