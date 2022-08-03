USD 1.34 billion Growth Variance in Used Aircraft Market with 43% contribution from North America - Technavio Exclusive Report

Aug 03, 2022, 02:35 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Used Aircraft Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 7.02%. Technavio categorizes the global used aircraft market as a part of the global aerospace and defense market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the used aircraft market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.
- Product
- 0-15 Yr: The used aircraft market share growth by the 0-15 yr segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment, which includes used aircraft in the age group of 0 to 15 years, is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The growth in the GDP of developing countries such as India and China due to industrialization will be one of the major drivers for the growth of this segment. Thus, the high demand for private jets and small passenger aircraft from developing countries will contribute significantly to this segment during the forecast period.
- 16-30 Yr
- More Than 30 Yr
- Geography
- North America: 43% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for used aircraft in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and the MEA. The robust aviation base in countries such as the US, with the Bombardier and Boeing being the prominent aircraft-manufacturing companies will facilitate the used aircraft market growth in North America over the forecast period.
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
- The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
- Airbus SE, BN Group Ltd., Bombardier Inc., Breezer Aircraft GmbH and Co. KG, Cirrus Design Corp., Dassault Aviation SA, Deutsche Aircraft GmbH, Diamond Aircraft Industries GmbH, Embraer SA, General Dynamics Corp., Lancair International LLC, Piper Deutschland AG, and Textron Inc. are some of the major market participants.
- To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post-COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
- The used aircraft market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
- Some of the key vendors are offering innovative solutions for strengthening their hold on the market. For instance, Airbus SE offers used aircraft by helping customers identify the best solution for their requirements. BN Group Ltd. offers used aircraft such as their Islander and Defender models which are designed to last longer and gives good returns on investments. Bombardier Inc. offers used aircraft after selection, inspection, and incorporation of factory upgrades.
- Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Used Aircraft Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our used aircraft market report covers the following areas:
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist used aircraft market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the used aircraft market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the used aircraft market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of used aircraft market vendors
|
Used Aircraft Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.02%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 1.34 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.5
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 43%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, China, Germany, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Airbus SE, BN Group Ltd., Bombardier Inc., Breezer Aircraft GmbH and Co. KG, Cirrus Design Corp., Dassault Aviation SA, Deutsche Aircraft GmbH, Diamond Aircraft Industries GmbH, Embraer SA, General Dynamics Corp., Lancair International LLC, Piper Deutschland AG, and Textron Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
