USD 1.36 Bn growth opportunity in Robotic Window Cleaners Market | Increasing number of buildings with large windows to boost growth | Technavio

The global robotic window cleaners market is concentrated. The market is subject to rapidly changing consumer demands and preferences. The changing consumer consumption pattern may affect vendor performance in the market. Vendors are competing on various aspects such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. Major vendors are focusing on acquiring other small brands to increase their market presence.

Although the increasing number of buildings with large windows, innovation and portfolio extension, and the growth in the global real estate and construction industry will offer immense growth opportunities, the use of manual window cleaners by cleaning-service providers, the lack of product awareness in developing markets, the high competition from manual window cleaners will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Robotic Window Cleaners Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global robotic window cleaners market is segmented as below:

Distribution channel

Offline



Online

The offline segment accounted for maximum sales of robotic windows cleaners in 2021. However, during the forecast period, online distribution channels are expected to observe increased sales owing to high internet penetration, rising adoption of smartphones, and changing patterns of buying behavior.

End-user

Industrial



Residential

The market growth in the industrial end-user segment will be significant during the forecast period. Factors such as growing technological innovation, and the construction of commercial buildings and office spaces are triggering the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

North America will witness significant growth in the market during the forecast period. The sales of robotic window cleaners are increasing in North America due to the growing awareness about the product among consumers. Also, the presence of a large target customer base and the increasing utilization of the product plays a major role in driving the growth of the regional market.

Robotic Window Cleaners Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our robotic window cleaners market report covers the following areas:

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the robotic window cleaners market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the robotic window cleaners market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Robotic Window Cleaners Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist robotic window cleaners market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the robotic window cleaners market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the robotic window cleaners market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of robotic window cleaners market vendors

Robotic Window Cleaners Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.75% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.36 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 19.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, South America, US, China, Germany, UK, and Canada Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cop Rose Robot Co. Ltd., Ecovacs Robotics Inc., Gladwell Clean, Guangzhou Coayu Robot Co. Ltd., Hobot Technology Inc., IKOHS America SA, Mamibot Manufacturing USA Inc., Milagrow Business and Knowledge Solutions Pvt. Ltd., RF Co. Ltd., Sichler household appliances, Wexbi, and Zhengzhou Bangmi Smart Technology Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 55: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 56: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 58: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 92: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 95: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 100: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 101: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 102: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 103: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 104: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 105: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 106: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Cop Rose Robot Co. Ltd.

Rose Robot Co. Ltd. Exhibit 107: Cop Rose Robot Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Cop Rose Robot Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Cop Rose Robot Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.4 Ecovacs Robotics Inc.

Exhibit 110: Ecovacs Robotics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Ecovacs Robotics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Ecovacs Robotics Inc. - Key offerings

11.5 Gladwell Clean

Exhibit 113: Gladwell Clean - Overview



Exhibit 114: Gladwell Clean - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Gladwell Clean - Key offerings

11.6 Hobot Technology Inc.

Exhibit 116: Hobot Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Hobot Technology Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Hobot Technology Inc. - Key offerings

11.7 IKOHS America SA

Exhibit 119: IKOHS America SA - Overview



Exhibit 120: IKOHS America SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: IKOHS America SA - Key offerings

11.8 Mamibot Manufacturing USA Inc.

Inc. Exhibit 122: Mamibot Manufacturing USA Inc. - Overview

Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 123: Mamibot Manufacturing USA Inc. - Product / Service

Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 124: Mamibot Manufacturing USA Inc. - Key offerings

11.9 Milagrow Business and Knowledge Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 125: Milagrow Business and Knowledge Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Milagrow Business and Knowledge Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Milagrow Business and Knowledge Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.10 RF Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 128: RF Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: RF Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: RF Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.11 Sichler household appliances

Exhibit 131: Sichler household appliances - Overview



Exhibit 132: Sichler household appliances - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Sichler household appliances - Key offerings

11.12 Zhengzhou Bangmi Smart Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 134: Zhengzhou Bangmi Smart Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Zhengzhou Bangmi Smart Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Zhengzhou Bangmi Smart Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 137: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 138: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 139: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 140: Research methodology



Exhibit 141: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 142: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 143: List of abbreviations

in manufacturing industry: Market dynamics in some major processes and discrete industries are changing drastically, and manufacturers are gradually feeling the brunt of excessive demand fluctuations. The fluctuating prices of oil and gas and metals in the global market and the shortage of a skilled workforce worldwide have directly affected the profitability of manufacturing companies. A sudden and unexpected shift in market dynamics can drastically impact manufacturing processes and investments in capital goods.

slowdown in the automotive industry: High motorization rates in North America and Europe , the increase in tariffs on imported vehicles in the US and China , and the global economic slowdown are likely to reduce vehicle sales in the coming years. Anticipating a decline in vehicle sales, several vehicle manufacturers are halting their vehicle production. For instance, in March 2019 , Ford announced the shutdown of its three vehicle-manufacturing sites in Russia . Similarly, in August 2019 , Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. stopped vehicle production at its manufacturing units in India for 8-14 days. During the same month, Maruti Suzuki announced that it had cut its vehicle production for the sixth consecutive month in 2019. In August 2019 , Honda announced a halt in car production at its Argentina -based manufacturing plants. Such a slowdown in the automotive industry is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

