USD 1.39 billion Growth in Solar Home Systems Market Size due to the Availability of Favorable Financing Options - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Solar Home Systems Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 21.4%. Technavio categorizes the global solar home systems market as a part of the global renewable electricity market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the solar home systems market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Solar Home Systems Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

"Some of the primary growth drivers for this market is the increasing availability of favorable financing options, rising demand for energy, and surging favorable government support," says a senior analyst for the utility sector at Technavio. In addition, the rising support from NGOs in African and Asian countries is one of the key solar home systems market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. Various NGOs are active in Tanzania, such as Solar Circle, a non-profit organization that promotes access to solar power in rural Tanzania, East Africa. Solar Circle also distributes solar cookers and lights in the Masasi district of Southern Tanzania to address the need for a clean and sustainable energy source as well as curb the high rates of deforestation.

However, one of the key challenges to the global solar home systems market growth is the competition from alternative sources of energy. Moreover, efforts are being directed to boost the growth of hydro and wind power generation. For instance, the State Grid Corp. of China has been resolving the bottleneck issues in the transmission and grid connection of wind power in the country. Furthermore, offshore wind power plants result in the production of a higher amount of electricity compared with their onshore counterparts, which may hamper the adoption of solar home systems.

Solar Home Systems Market Segment Highlights

The solar home systems market share growth by the PAYG products segment will be significant during the forecast period.

In the PAYG business model, companies rent out solar home systems, and consumers use basic mobile phones to make payments on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis.

Thus, PAYG solar home systems are being used as an effective solution to provide people, particularly in African countries, with access to electricity, which will drive the segment growth.

Solar Home Systems Market Regional Analysis

47% of the market's growth will originate from Middle East and Africa during the forecast period.

and during the forecast period. Kenya and Uganda are the key markets for solar home systems in Middle East and Africa . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America and APAC.

and are the key markets for solar home systems in and . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in and APAC. The introduction of numerous initiatives by governments, such as USAID, in several countries will facilitate the solar home systems market growth in Middle East and Africa over the forecast period.

and over the forecast period. Tanzania , China , and India will emerge as some of the key revenue-generating economies in the solar home systems Market in Middle East and Africa.

Vendor Analysis

The solar home systems market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. This statistical study of the solar home systems market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors.

The solar home systems market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Bboxx Ltd.

Canadian Solar Inc.

Cygni

First Solar Inc.

Hanwha Corp.

Fosera Solarsystems GmbH and Co. KGaA

JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd.

Kyocera Corp.

Lumos Global BV

M KOPA

NIWA Solar

Offgridsun srl

ovSolar Power Co. Ltd.

Phocos AG

Renewit Solar Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Sun King

SolarNow BV

Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd.

Solar Home Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.4% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.5 Regional analysis Middle East and Africa, APAC, South America, North America, and Europe Performing market contribution Middle East and Africa at 47% Key consumer countries Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bboxx Ltd., Canadian Solar Inc., Cygni, First Solar Inc., Fosera Solarsystems GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hanwha Corp., JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., Kyocera Corp., Lumos Global BV, M KOPA, NIWA Solar, Offgridsun srl, ovSolar Power Co. Ltd., Phocos AG, Renewit Solar Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Sun King, SolarNow BV, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 PAYG products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Cash products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Kenya - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Uganda - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Tanzania - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 First Solar Inc.

10.4 Hanwha Corp.

10.5 JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd.

10.6 Kyocera Corp.

10.7 M KOPA

10.8 NIWA Solar

10.9 Renewit Solar Ltd.

10.10 Schneider Electric SE

10.11 Sun King

10.12 Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

