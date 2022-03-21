USD 1.40 Bn Growth in Alternative Credentials Market for Higher Education | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2025

Alternative Credentials Market Driver for Higher Education Sector

The widening skills gap is one of the key factors likely to influence the market growth positively. While a bachelor's degree has allowed students to access the job market, the increased competition has led to an increased demand for specific skills, which can prove employment-readiness. The alternative credentials serve this purpose by allowing students to acquire non-traditional skills keeping them abreast of other students. Thus, they help learners to stand out from the crowd and maintain continuous career readiness. For the recruiters, these credentials offer a way to verify student achievements and easily check for student suitability for particular jobs.

Alternative Credentials Market Trend for Higher Education Sector

The rise in non-traditional offerings is a major alternative credentials market trend for higher education that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. The demand for non-traditional offerings has gained momentum and is becoming increasingly popular among learners. These offerings include credit as well as non-credit graduate and undergraduate certificate programs, training courses, continuing education units, and micro-credentialing. These programs are linked with an alternative credentialing system and are largely accessed and enrolled by students. These courses are available to students through channels that are different from channels providing traditional degrees.

Alternative Credentials Market Competitive Landscape for Higher education section

The alternative credentials market for higher education is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as capitalizing on the growing trends of collaborative learning and social learning to introduce attractive features in their issuing platforms, along with consultancy and support to educators to compete in the market. The alternative credentials market for higher education forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Top Companies Covered in the Report are:

2U Inc.

Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.

Coursera Inc.

Credly Inc.

Pearson Plc

Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Strategic Education Inc.

Udacity Inc.

Udemy Inc.

University of Michigan

Alternative Credentials Market Scope for Higher Education Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.40 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.30 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 57% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 2U Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Coursera Inc., Credly Inc., Pearson Plc, Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Strategic Education Inc., Udacity Inc., Udemy Inc., and University of Michigan Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

