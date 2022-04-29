USD 1.41 Bn growth expected in HVAC Terminal Units Market | APAC to occupy 51% market share | Technavio

HVAC Terminal Units Market: Vendor Landscape

The global HVAC terminal units market is fragmented and is highly competitive due to the presence of numerous local, regional, and international players. The market has witnessed several consolidation activities in the past five years and a majority of M&As happening in the North American region. International players are targeting Asian market and are investing in new manufacturing facilities.

Technavio identifies Carnes Co., Carrier Global Corp., Celmec International Pty Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., Greenheck Fan Corp., HTS, Johnson Controls International Plc, Nailor Industries Inc., Oy Halton Group Ltd., Price Industries Inc., Warren Technology Inc., and Wozair Ltd. are dominant players in the market.

Purchase our full report for detailed analysis on the vendor landscape, products offered by leading players, and successful business strategies adopted by them. Read Our Report Sample Before Purchasing

HVAC Terminal Units Market: Growth Drivers and Restraints

One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the increase in construction activities. In addition, the growth in regulatory norms on HVAC systems and rise in spending on green construction will have an accelerating effect on the growth of the market. On the other hand, fluctuations in the prices of raw materials will reduce the growth potential for market players.

HVAC Terminal Units Market: Segment Highlights

Based on the product, the global HVAC terminal units market is analyzed across segments such as single duct, dual duct, and fan powered.

The single duct segment will have the largest share of the market.

Cost advantages and the ease of installation of single duct HVAC terminal units are driving the growth of the segment.

Also, factors such as growth in the HVAC systems market, the need for compliance with energy efficiency regulations, and the increased investments in the construction industry are contributing to the growth of the segment.

The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Get a Sample Report for highlights on the growth contributions from other segments in the market.

Notes:

The HVAC terminal units market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.05% during the forecast period.

The HVAC terminal units market is segmented by product (single duct, dual duct, and fan powered) and geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

, , , and and ). The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

Related Reports:

Energy Efficient HVAC Systems Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Radiant Heating and Cooling Systems Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

HVAC Terminal Units Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.05% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.41 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.54 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Carnes Co., Carrier Global Corp., Celmec International Pty Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., Greenheck Fan Corp., HTS, Johnson Controls International Plc, Nailor Industries Inc., Oy Halton Group Ltd., Price Industries Inc., Warren Technology Inc., and Wozair Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Single duct - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Single duct - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Single duct - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Single duct - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Single duct - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Dual duct - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Dual duct - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Dual duct - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Dual duct - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Dual duct - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Fan powered - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Fan powered - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Fan powered - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Fan powered - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Fan powered - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Carnes Co.

Exhibit 93: Carnes Co. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Carnes Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Carnes Co. - Key offerings

10.4 Carrier Global Corp.

Exhibit 96: Carrier Global Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Carrier Global Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Carrier Global Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 99: Carrier Global Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Carrier Global Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 Celmec International Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 101: Celmec International Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Celmec International Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Celmec International Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Daikin Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 104: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Greenheck Fan Corp.

Exhibit 108: Greenheck Fan Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Greenheck Fan Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Greenheck Fan Corp. - Key offerings

10.8 HTS

Exhibit 111: HTS - Overview



Exhibit 112: HTS - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: HTS - Key offerings

10.9 Johnson Controls International Plc

Exhibit 114: Johnson Controls International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 115: Johnson Controls International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key news



Exhibit 117: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Johnson Controls International Plc - Segment focus

10.10 Nailor Industries Inc.

Exhibit 119: Nailor Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Nailor Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Nailor Industries Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Oy Halton Group Ltd.

Exhibit 122: Oy Halton Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Oy Halton Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Oy Halton Group Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 125: Oy Halton Group Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Price Industries Inc.

Exhibit 126: Price Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Price Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Price Industries Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 130: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 131: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 132: Research methodology



Exhibit 133: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 134: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 135: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio