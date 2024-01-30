USD 1.50 billion growth expected in Sinus Dilation Devices Market between 2022 and 2027, Analysing Growth in Balloon Sinus Dilation Segment - 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The sinus dilation devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.50 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 8.54% according to Technavio. The Balloon Sinus Dilation segment is poised for substantial growth in the Sinus Dilation Devices Market, driven by its effectiveness and safety in treating chronic sinusitis. This less invasive procedure offers faster recovery rates compared to traditional surgeries, as it does not involve bone or tissue removal. Utilizing a flexible balloon catheter, opens blocked sinus passageways, aiding mucus drainage. These advantages propel the segment's expansion amidst growing demand for minimally invasive sinus treatments. To understand more about the Market, request a Free sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market 2023-2027

Sinus Dilation Devices Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including Accurate Surgical and Scientific Instruments Corp., Aetna Inc., B. Braun SE, Creganna Medical Unlimited, Dalent LLC, EMOS Technology GmbH, ESC Medicams, InnAccel Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Intersect ENT Inc., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Medtronic Plc, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Olympus Corp., Optim LLC, SinuSys Corp., Sklar Surgical Instruments, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Summit Medical LLC, Johnson and Johnson, among others

: 15+, Including Accurate Surgical and Scientific Instruments Corp., Aetna Inc., B. Braun SE, Creganna Medical Unlimited, Dalent LLC, EMOS Technology GmbH, ESC Medicams, InnAccel Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Intersect ENT Inc., and Co. KG, Medtronic Plc, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Olympus Corp., Optim LLC, SinuSys Corp., Sklar Surgical Instruments, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Summit Medical LLC, Johnson and Johnson, among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Product (Balloon sinus dilation devices, Endoscopes, Surgical instruments, and Sinus stents), Application (Standalone sinus dilation and Hybrid sinus dilation), and Geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW))

The growing competition is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio's report analyzes the competitive landscape and offers information on several vendors.

The high prevalence of chronic sinusitis globally is a major driver of the Market. With increasing cases across all age groups, particularly in the US, where it affects a significant portion of the population, there's a growing need for effective treatment options. Traditional approaches may not provide complete symptom relief, leading to demand for alternative or adjunctive treatments, fostering growth during the forecast period.

globally is a major driver of the Market. With increasing cases across all age groups, particularly in the US, where it affects a significant portion of the population, there's a growing need for effective treatment options. Traditional approaches may not provide complete symptom relief, leading to demand for alternative or adjunctive treatments, fostering growth during the forecast period. The growth of healthcare infrastructure is an emerging trend fueling the growth, however, the presence of alternative treatments challenges the growth.

Drivers, & Challenges have an impact on dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a free sample report!

The report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study based on drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this report?

CAGR during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size and its contribution to parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Applications

The industry offers solutions for chronic treatment, including Balloon Sinus Dilation. With a focus on anatomy and ventilation, devices target ostia in maxillary, ethmoid, frontal, and sphenoid sinuses. Addressing symptoms like congestion and headaches, these devices aim to improve sinus drainage and reduce inflammation. As prevalence rises globally, demand increases for effective management options, driving innovation and surgery.

Related Reports:

The global sinusitis drugs market size is estimated to grow by USD 801.39 million between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 6.23%.

The sinuscope endoscopes market share is expected to increase by USD 88.69 million from 2021 to 2026, and the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.8%.

ToC

1 Executive Summary

2 Landscape

3 Sizing

4 Historic Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Segmentation by Product

7 Segmentation by Application

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio