USD 1.50 billion growth expected in Sinus Dilation Devices Market between 2022 and 2027, Analysing Growth in Balloon Sinus Dilation Segment - 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

30 Jan, 2024, 23:15 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The sinus dilation devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.50 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 8.54% according to Technavio. The Balloon Sinus Dilation segment is poised for substantial growth in the Sinus Dilation Devices Market, driven by its effectiveness and safety in treating chronic sinusitis. This less invasive procedure offers faster recovery rates compared to traditional surgeries, as it does not involve bone or tissue removal. Utilizing a flexible balloon catheter, opens blocked sinus passageways, aiding mucus drainage. These advantages propel the segment's expansion amidst growing demand for minimally invasive sinus treatments. To understand more about the Market, request a Free sample report
Sinus Dilation Devices Market Insights -
- Vendors: 15+, Including Accurate Surgical and Scientific Instruments Corp., Aetna Inc., B. Braun SE, Creganna Medical Unlimited, Dalent LLC, EMOS Technology GmbH, ESC Medicams, InnAccel Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Intersect ENT Inc., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Medtronic Plc, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Olympus Corp., Optim LLC, SinuSys Corp., Sklar Surgical Instruments, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Summit Medical LLC, Johnson and Johnson, among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: Product (Balloon sinus dilation devices, Endoscopes, Surgical instruments, and Sinus stents), Application (Standalone sinus dilation and Hybrid sinus dilation), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW))
The growing competition is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio's report analyzes the competitive landscape and offers information on several vendors.
- The high prevalence of chronic sinusitis globally is a major driver of the Market. With increasing cases across all age groups, particularly in the US, where it affects a significant portion of the population, there's a growing need for effective treatment options. Traditional approaches may not provide complete symptom relief, leading to demand for alternative or adjunctive treatments, fostering growth during the forecast period.
- The growth of healthcare infrastructure is an emerging trend fueling the growth, however, the presence of alternative treatments challenges the growth.
Drivers, & Challenges have an impact on dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a free sample report!
The report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study based on drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
What are the key data covered in this report?
- CAGR during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size and its contribution to parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
- A thorough analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors
Applications
The industry offers solutions for chronic treatment, including Balloon Sinus Dilation. With a focus on anatomy and ventilation, devices target ostia in maxillary, ethmoid, frontal, and sphenoid sinuses. Addressing symptoms like congestion and headaches, these devices aim to improve sinus drainage and reduce inflammation. As prevalence rises globally, demand increases for effective management options, driving innovation and surgery.
