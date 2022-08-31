USD 1.51 Billion Growth in Electric Kick Scooter Market Size Due to Increasing Incentives And Subsidies By Governments - 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Electric Kick Scooter Market Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the electric kick scooter market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.51 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 10.23%. Technavio categorizes the global electric kick scooter market as a part of the global leisure products industry within the global household durables market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the electric kick scooter market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The increasing incentives and subsidies by governments and rising awareness about greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from fuel-operated automobiles are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as demand for batteries with long range, fast charging, and long lifespan will challenge market growth.

Key Market Segment Highlights:

Regional Opportunities : 42% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany , France , and the UK are the key markets for the electric kick scooter market in Europe . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America. The rising government initiatives and the formulation of stringent emission laws will facilitate the electric kick scooter market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

: 42% of the market's growth will originate from during the forecast period. , , and the UK are the key markets for the electric kick scooter market in . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America. The rising government initiatives and the formulation of stringent emission laws will facilitate the electric kick scooter market growth in over the forecast period. Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The electric kick scooter market share growth in the 25v to 50v segment will be significant during the forecast period. 25V to 50V was the major segment of the electric kick scooter market in 2021 and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The major driving factors for the growth of the segment and, in turn, the market in focus include a decline in battery prices, low operating and maintenance costs, subsidies and incentives offered by governments of different countries, and increasing awareness about the need to curb vehicular emissions. Such factors in the 25v to 50v segment will drive the electric kick scooter market growth during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The electric kick scooter market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. This statistical study of the electric kick scooter market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. The electric kick scooter market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

ABB Ltd.: The company offers electric kick scooters through its robotics and automation solutions deployed in Ola mega factory.

Bolzzen: The company offers electric kick scooter under the brand names Commando, Gladiator, Magneto, and Atom, which offers performance, reliability, and long range.

Evolve Skateboards Aus Pty Ltd.: The company offers electric kick scooters with strength, sophistication, quality materials, and cutting-edge technology.

NSK Ltd.: The company offers electric kick scooter components such as ultra-high-speed ball bearings that are designed for EV motors.

Schneider Electric SE: The company offers electric kick scooter accessories as part of their range of e-mobility solutions.

Maytech



Mellow Boards GmbH



Nine Co. Ltd.



Ather Energy Pvt. Ltd.



CaliRides LLC



QS MOTORS Ltd.



STEL LLC



UBoard India Ltd



Xiaomi Inc.



Yuneec International Co. Ltd.



Zero Motorcycles Inc.

Electric Kick Scooter Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.23% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.51 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.26 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Ather Energy Pvt. Ltd., Bolzzen, CaliRides LLC, Evolve Skateboards Aus Pty Ltd., Maytech, Mellow Boards GmbH, Nine Co. Ltd., NSK Ltd., QS MOTORS Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, STEL LLC, UBoard India Ltd, Xiaomi Inc., Yuneec International Co. Ltd., and Zero Motorcycles Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Variant

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

