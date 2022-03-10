USD 1.51 Bn growth opportunity in Automated Material Handling Equipment Market in US | Automotive segment to account for maximum share | Technavio

Mar 10, 2022, 12:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automated material handling equipment market in US will witness a growth of USD 1.51 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 3.97% during the forecast period. Technavio expects the market to witness substantial growth in the automotive segment owing to the increasing sales of automobiles. Daifuku Co. Ltd., Grabit Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc., inVia Robotics Inc., John Bean Technologies Corp., KION GROUP AG, Locus Robotics Corp., Material Handling Systems Inc., and Meidensha Corp. are identified as the dominant players in the market.
One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the advanced automation of processing plants. The increase in labor costs is driving end-users in the market to adopt advanced automation technologies and robots in manufacturing plants. Besides, operators across industries such as food and beverage and pharmaceutical need to constantly comply with changing regulations. This has increased the adoption of automated material handling equipment among industrial operators. The growing demand is driving many vendors in the market to increase their R&D efforts to introduce new products that are efficient and easy to integrate with automation technologies in manufacturing facilities. These factors will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.
In addition, the significant growth in the e-commerce industry and enhancement in warehouse operational efficiency by adopting AS/RS will further accelerate the growth of the automated material handling equipment market in US.
Automated Material Handling Equipment Market in US: Segment highlights
- By product, the market is segmented by conveyor systems, AS/RS, robotics systems, and AGVs.
- The conveyor system segment will witness maximum growth during the forecast period. The segment is driven by increasing demand for airport baggage handling and in the e-commerce, manufacturing, and automotive industries. Also, the increase in the number of air travelers and the development of smart airports will be crucial in driving the growth of the segment.
- Similarly, by end-user, the market growth will be significant in the automotive segment. The increasing demand for AGVs and conveyor systems in automotive production plants will drive the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Notes:
- The automated material handling equipment market size in US is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 3.97% during the forecast period.
- The automated material handling equipment market in US is segmented by product (conveyor system, AS/RS, robotics system, and AGV) and end-user (automotive, e-commerce and 3PL, food and beverage, and others).
- The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.
- The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Daifuku Co. Ltd., Grabit Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc., inVia Robotics Inc., John Bean Technologies Corp., KION GROUP AG, Locus Robotics Corp., Material Handling Systems Inc., and Meidensha Corp.
|
Automated Material Handling Equipment Market in US: Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.97%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 1.51 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.01
|
Regional analysis
|
US
|
Performing market contribution
|
US at 100%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Daifuku Co. Ltd., Grabit Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc., inVia Robotics Inc., John Bean Technologies Corp., KION GROUP AG, Locus Robotics Corp., Material Handling Systems Inc., and Meidensha Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1
Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2
Exhibit 03: Key Finding 6
Exhibit 04: Key Finding 7
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.1.1 Parent Market
Exhibit 05 Parent market
Exhibit 06: Market characteristics
2.2 Value Chain Analysis
Exhibit 07: Value Chain Analysis: Industrial machinery
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Operations
2.2.4 Outbound logistics
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 Aftermarket and service
2.2.7 Industry innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 08: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 09: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
3.4.1Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 10: US - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 11: US: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 12: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 13: Bargaining power of the buyer
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of the supplier
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 15: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 16: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 17: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 18: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5. Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 19: Product- Market share 2021 - 2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by product
Exhibit 20: Comparison by Product
5.3 Conveyor system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 21: Conveyor system - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 22: Conveyor system - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.4 AS/RS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 23: AS/RS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 24: AS/RS - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.5 Robotics system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 25: Robotics system - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 26: Robotics system - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.6 AGV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 27: AGV - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 28: AGV - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.7 Market opportunity by Product
Exhibit 29: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
6.1 Market segments
Exhibit 30: End-user- Market share 2021-2026 (%)
6.2 Comparison by End-user
Exhibit 31: Comparison by End-user
6.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 32: Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 33: Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.4 E-commerce and 3PL - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 34: E-commerce and 3PL - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 35: E-commerce and 3PL - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.5 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 36: Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 37: Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 38: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 39: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.7 Market opportunity by End-user
Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by End-user
7. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
7.1 Overview
Exhibit 41: Customer landscape
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Advanced automation of processing plants
8.1.2 Significant growth in the e-commerce industry
8.1.3 Enhancement in warehouse operational efficiency by adopting AS/RS
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Complexity in the usage of automated material handling equipment
8.2.2 Increased exposure to macroeconomic factors
8.2.3 High CAPEX involved in manufacturing automated material handling equipment
Exhibit 42: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Advent of Industry 4.0
8.3.2 Rising number of strategic alliances
8.3.3 Increasing number of fulfillment centers in the US
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
Exhibit 43: Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 44: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 45: Industry Risk
9.3 Competitive Landscape
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 46: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 47: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Daifuku Co. Ltd.
Exhibit 48: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 49: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 50: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 51: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
10.4 Grabit Inc.
Exhibit 52: Grabit Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 53: Grabit Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 54: Grabit Inc. - Key offerings
10.5 Honeywell International Inc.
Exhibit 55: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 56: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 57: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 58: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus
10.6 Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc.
Exhibit 59: Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 60: Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 61: Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 62: Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc. - Segment focus
10.7 inVia Robotics Inc.
Exhibit 63: inVia Robotics Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 64: inVia Robotics Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 65: inVia Robotics Inc. - Key offerings
10.8 John Bean Technologies Corp.
Exhibit 66: John Bean Technologies Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 67: John Bean Technologies Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 68: John Bean Technologies Corp. - Key news
Exhibit 69: John Bean Technologies Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 70: John Bean Technologies Corp. - Segment focus
10.9 KION GROUP AG
Exhibit 71: KION GROUP AG - Overview
Exhibit 72: KION GROUP AG - Business segments
Exhibit 73: KION GROUP AG - Key news
Exhibit 74: KION GROUP AG - Key offerings
Exhibit 75: KION GROUP AG - Segment focus
10.10 Locus Robotics Corp.
Exhibit 76: Locus Robotics Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 77: Locus Robotics Corp. - Product and service
Exhibit 78: Locus Robotics Corp. - Key news
Exhibit 79: Locus Robotics Corp. - Key offerings
10.11 Material Handling Systems Inc.
Exhibit 80: Material Handling Systems Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 81: Material Handling Systems Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 82: Material Handling Systems Inc. - Key offerings
10.12 Meidensha Corp.
Exhibit 83: Meidensha Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 84: Meidensha Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 85: Meidensha Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 86: Meidensha Corp. - Segment focus
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 88: Research Methodology
Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 90: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations
