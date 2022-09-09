USD 1.60 Bn growth expected in Automatic Pill Dispensing Systems Market -- North America to emerge as key market

Some big players are expected to implement new strategies to gain competitive advantages. Key vendors in the global automatic pill dispensing systems market include Accu Chart Plus Health Care Systems, Becton Dickinson and Co., Capsa Healthcare LLC, Hero Health Inc., IngenioRx Inc., JVM Co Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, McKesson Corp., Medipense Inc., Medminder Systems Inc., Omnicell Inc., Oracle Corp., Parata Systems LLC, PharmRight Corp., RxMedic Systems Inc., ScriptPro, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Swisslog Healthcare AG, Talyst LLC., and YUYAMA Co. Ltd.

Although the growing aging population will offer immense growth opportunities, the high cost of pharmacy automation will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The global automatic pill dispensing systems market is segmented as below:

Application

Hospital Pharmacies



Retail Pharmacies



Home Healthcare

The market growth in the hospital pharmacies segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the high prevalence of chronic diseases globally. Also, an increase in the number of hospitals to meet the demands of the high patient population will have a positive impact on the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



The Middle East and Africa

and

South America

North America will emerge as the key market, occupying 56% of the global market share over the forecast period. Factors such as high awareness, high demand for automatic pill dispensing systems, and the affordability of products are driving the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automatic pill dispensing systems market report covers the following areas:

Automatic Pill Dispensing Systems Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automatic pill dispensing systems market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the automatic pill dispensing systems market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Automatic Pill Dispensing Systems Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist automatic pill dispensing systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automatic pill dispensing systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automatic pill dispensing systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automatic pill dispensing systems market vendors

Automatic Pill Dispensing Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.36% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.60 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.92 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 56% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accu Chart Plus Health Care Systems, Becton Dickinson and Co., Capsa Healthcare LLC, Hero Health Inc., IngenioRx Inc., JVM Co Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, McKesson Corp., Medipense Inc., Medminder Systems Inc., Omnicell Inc., Oracle Corp., Parata Systems LLC, PharmRight Corp., RxMedic Systems Inc., ScriptPro, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Swisslog Healthcare AG, Talyst LLC., and YUYAMA Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

