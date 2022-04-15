USD 1.63 Bn growth opportunity in Personal Flotation Devices Market | High demand expected in North America | Technavio

The global personal floatation devices market is fragmented in nature. The market is characterized by the presence of several global, regional, local, and domestic vendors. Vendors are focusing on various aspects such as R&D, labor, technology, and branding, to compete in the market. Some vendors are making significant investments in procuring good-quality raw materials and focusing on product-related R&D to manufacture high-quality PFDs.

Technavio identifies Astral Buoyancy Co., Hutchwilco Ltd., Johnson Outdoors Inc., Kent Water Sports LLC, Kokatat Inc., Marine Technologies International, Mustang Survival ULC, Newell Brands Inc., NRS Inc., and Survitec Group Ltd. as dominant players in the market. Although the growing popularity of water-based tourism will offer immense growth opportunities, the difficulty in the selection of the right PFDs will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Download a Free Sample Report for additional insights on other major segments and regions.

Personal Flotation Devices Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

The global personal flotation devices market is segmented as below:

Product

Type I



Type II



Type III



Type IV



Type V

Geography

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America

The Type-I segment will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Type-I life jackets are highly visible owing to their bright color and the presence of reflective straps. Hence, they are widely used to provide safety to the crew on shipping vessels. These jackets are also considered best for rough, open, and remote water where rescue comes slowly. Such factors are driving the growth of the segment.

By geography, North America will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 32% of the global market share. The launch of innovative products and the availability of easy access to digital platforms are driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the increasing number of international tourists will be contributing to the growth of the personal floatation devices market in North America. The US is the key country for personal floatation devices in North America.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our personal flotation devices market report covers the following areas:

Personal Flotation Devices Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the personal flotation devices market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the personal flotation devices market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Personal Flotation Devices Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist personal flotation devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the personal flotation devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the personal flotation devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of personal flotation devices market vendors

Related Reports:

Global Standup Paddleboard Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Surfboard Market by End-user, Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Personal Flotation Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 1.63 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.32 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries The US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Astral Buoyancy Co., Hutchwilco Ltd., Johnson Outdoors Inc., Kent Water Sports LLC, Kokatat Inc., Marine Technologies International, Mustang Survival ULC, Newell Brands Inc., NRS Inc., and Survitec Group Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Type I - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Type II - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Type III - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Type IV - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Type V - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Astral Buoyancy Co.

Hutchwilco Ltd.

Johnson Outdoors Inc.

Kent Water Sports LLC

Kokatat Inc.

Marine Technologies International

Mustang Survival ULC

Newell Brands Inc.

NRS Inc.

Survitec Group Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio