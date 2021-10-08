USD 1.64 bn growth in Fuel Additives Market Size from 2021 to 2025|Technavio

The fuel additives market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Fuel Additives Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Type

Deposit Control Additives



Cetane Improvers



Antioxidants



Cold Flow Improvers



Others

Application

Diesel Fuel Additives



Gasoline Fuel Additives



Aviation Fuel Additives



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

Fuel Additives Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the fuel additives market include Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd., Eurenco, Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., Functional Products Inc., Infineum International Ltd., Innospec Inc., and Qatar Fuel Additives Co. Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

The rising demand for ULSD, growing demand for fuel from end-user industries, and increasing demand for biofuels will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the rising need for renewable clean fuel will hamper the market growth.

Fuel Additives Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist fuel additives market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the fuel additives market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the fuel additives market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fuel additives market vendors

Fuel Additives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.33% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.64 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.53 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Saudi Arabia, and Russian Federation Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd., Eurenco, Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., Functional Products Inc., Infineum International Ltd., Innospec Inc., and Qatar Fuel Additives Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

