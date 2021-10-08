USD 1.64 bn growth in Fuel Additives Market Size from 2021 to 2025|Technavio

Oct 08, 2021, 06:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The fuel additives market is set to grow by USD 1.64 billion between 2021 and 2025 and register a CAGR of 4.33%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The fuel additives market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Fuel Additives Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Type
- Deposit Control Additives
- Cetane Improvers
- Antioxidants
- Cold Flow Improvers
- Others
- Application
- Diesel Fuel Additives
- Gasoline Fuel Additives
- Aviation Fuel Additives
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
Fuel Additives Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the fuel additives market include Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd., Eurenco, Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., Functional Products Inc., Infineum International Ltd., Innospec Inc., and Qatar Fuel Additives Co. Ltd.
The report also covers the following areas:
The rising demand for ULSD, growing demand for fuel from end-user industries, and increasing demand for biofuels will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the rising need for renewable clean fuel will hamper the market growth.
Fuel Additives Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist fuel additives market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the fuel additives market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the fuel additives market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fuel additives market vendors
|
Fuel Additives Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.33%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 1.64 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.53
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 44%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, India, Saudi Arabia, and Russian Federation
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd., Eurenco, Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., Functional Products Inc., Infineum International Ltd., Innospec Inc., and Qatar Fuel Additives Co. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
