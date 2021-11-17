USD 1.64 Bn growth in Low-speed Vehicle Market | North America to occupy 35% global market share | Technavio

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the increasing geriatric population driving demand for LSVs and rising electric vehicle charging infrastructure will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the high vehicle cost will restrict the market growth.

The increasing stringent emission regulations will create several growth opportunities in the market. On the other hand, the lack of safety standards and equipment will challenge the growth of market players.

Company Profiles

The low-speed vehicle market report provides complete insights on key vendors including ACG Inc., American LandMaster, Bintelli Electric Vehicles, Columbia Vehicle Group Inc., JH Global Services Inc., Polaris Inc., Suzhou Eagle Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Textron Inc., Trane Technologies plc, and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the low-speed vehicle market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Type, the market is classified into electric and IC engine-based.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA.

The market generated maximum revenue in the electric low-speed vehicles segment in 2020. The market growth in the segment is expected to be significant during the forecast period. By geography, North America will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 35% of the global market share. The US and Canada are the key markets for low-speed vehicles in North America.

Low-speed Vehicle Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 8% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.64 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ACG Inc., American LandMaster, Bintelli Electric Vehicles, Columbia Vehicle Group Inc., JH Global Services Inc., Polaris Inc., Suzhou Eagle Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Textron Inc., Trane Technologies plc, and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

