USD 1.64 Bn growth opportunity in Fuel Additives Market -- Technavio identifies APAC as a key growth region

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fuel Additives Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio identifies the market size to grow by USD 1.64 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 3.53% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.33% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download PDF Report Sample Here
The fuel additives market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various growth strategies to compete in the market. The market is further characterized by the presence of several established vendors who compete based on R&D, quality, price, marketing strategies, market expansion, investments, and distribution networks. Some vendors have high investment capabilities, and they constantly focus on increasing their product offerings. These factors intensify the competition among the existing vendors.
The rising demand for ULSD has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the rising need for renewable clean fuels will reduce the growth opportunities for vendors. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd., Eurenco, Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., Functional Products Inc., Infineum International Ltd., Innospec Inc., and Qatar Fuel Additives Co. Ltd. are identified as some of the major market participants. Request Sample PDF Report Now
The fuel additives market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Deposit Control Additives
- Cetane Improvers
- Antioxidants
- Cold Flow Improvers
- Others
The deposit control additives segment dominated the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the increased use of deposit control additives in various applications of fuel additives, including diesel, gasoline, aviation, and heating fuels. In addition, the increasing number of personal vehicles, construction vehicles, and agricultural vehicles are contributing to the growth of the segment.
- Application
- Diesel Fuel Additives
- Gasoline Fuel Additives
- Aviation Fuel Additives
- Others
By application, the diesel fuel additives segment will have the largest share of the market. The increasing use of fuel additives in diesel fuel to meet the stringent environmental norms related to emission is driving the growth of the segment.
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
44% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The increasing use of fuel additives for applications, such as diesel, gasoline, and aviation, is expected to drive the demand for fuel additives in APAC. The increase in middle-class income and purchasing power parity in countries such as Indonesia, Japan, China, India, Philippines, Indonesia, and Thailand are also expected to drive the growth of the regional market.
Fuel Additives Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The fuel additives market report covers the following areas:
Fuel Additives Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist fuel additives market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the fuel additives market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the fuel additives market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fuel additives market vendors
|
Fuel Additives Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.33%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 1.64 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.53
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 44%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, India, Saudi Arabia, and Russian Federation
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd., Eurenco, Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., Functional Products Inc., Infineum International Ltd., Innospec Inc., and Qatar Fuel Additives Co. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Specialty chemicals
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Diesel fuel additives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Diesel fuel additives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Diesel fuel additives - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Gasoline fuel additives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Gasoline fuel additives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Gasoline fuel additives - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Aviation fuel additives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Aviation fuel additives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Aviation fuel additives - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Application
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 26: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 27: Comparison by Type
- 6.3 Deposit control additives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: Deposit control additives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Deposit control additives - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Cetane improvers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: Cetane improvers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Cetane improvers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Antioxidants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: Antioxidants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Antioxidants - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.6 Cold flow improvers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 34: Cold flow improvers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Cold flow improvers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 6.8 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by Type
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 40: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 42: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 44: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 46: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 50: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 52: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 53: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 54: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- Exhibit 55: Vendor landscape
- 10.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 56: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 57: Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 58: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 59: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Clariant International Ltd.
- Exhibit 60: Clariant International Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 61: Clariant International Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 62: Clariant International Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 63: Clariant International Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 64: Clariant International Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.4 Croda International Plc
- Exhibit 65: Croda International Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 66: Croda International Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 67: Croda International PLC - Key news
- Exhibit 68: Croda International Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 69: Croda International Plc - Segment focus
- 11.5 Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 70: Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 71: Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 72: Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 73: Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.6 Eurenco
- Exhibit 74: Eurenco - Overview
- Exhibit 75: Eurenco - Product and service
- Exhibit 76: Eurenco - Key offerings
- 11.7 Evonik Industries AG
- Exhibit 77: Evonik Industries AG - Overview
- Exhibit 78: Evonik Industries AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 79: Evonik Industries AG - Key news
- Exhibit 80: Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 81: Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus
- 11.8 Exxon Mobil Corp.
- Exhibit 82: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 83: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 84: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 85: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 86: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.9 Functional Products Inc.
- Exhibit 87: Functional Products Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 88: Functional Products Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 89: Functional Products Inc. - Key fferings
- 11.10 Infineum International Ltd.
- Exhibit 90: Infineum International Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 91: Infineum International Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 92: Infineum International Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 93: Infineum International Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.11 Innospec Inc.
- Exhibit 94: Innospec Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 95: Innospec Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 96: Innospec Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 97: Innospec Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 98: Innospec Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.12 Qatar Fuel Additives Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 99: Qatar Fuel Additives Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 100: Qatar Fuel Additives Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 101: Qatar Fuel Additives Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 102: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 103: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 104: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 105: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 106: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
