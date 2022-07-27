USD 1.64 Bn growth opportunity in Fuel Additives Market -- Technavio identifies APAC as a key growth region

The rising demand for ULSD has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the rising need for renewable clean fuels will reduce the growth opportunities for vendors. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd., Eurenco, Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., Functional Products Inc., Infineum International Ltd., Innospec Inc., and Qatar Fuel Additives Co. Ltd. are identified as some of the major market participants. Request Sample PDF Report Now

The fuel additives market is segmented as below:

Type

Deposit Control Additives



Cetane Improvers



Antioxidants



Cold Flow Improvers



Others

The deposit control additives segment dominated the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the increased use of deposit control additives in various applications of fuel additives, including diesel, gasoline, aviation, and heating fuels. In addition, the increasing number of personal vehicles, construction vehicles, and agricultural vehicles are contributing to the growth of the segment.

Application

Diesel Fuel Additives



Gasoline Fuel Additives



Aviation Fuel Additives



Others

By application, the diesel fuel additives segment will have the largest share of the market. The increasing use of fuel additives in diesel fuel to meet the stringent environmental norms related to emission is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

44% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The increasing use of fuel additives for applications, such as diesel, gasoline, and aviation, is expected to drive the demand for fuel additives in APAC. The increase in middle-class income and purchasing power parity in countries such as Indonesia, Japan, China, India, Philippines, Indonesia, and Thailand are also expected to drive the growth of the regional market.

Fuel Additives Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The fuel additives market report covers the following areas:

Fuel Additives Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist fuel additives market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the fuel additives market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the fuel additives market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fuel additives market vendors

Fuel Additives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.33% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.64 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.53 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Saudi Arabia, and Russian Federation Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd., Eurenco, Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., Functional Products Inc., Infineum International Ltd., Innospec Inc., and Qatar Fuel Additives Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Specialty chemicals

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Diesel fuel additives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Diesel fuel additives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Diesel fuel additives - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Gasoline fuel additives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Gasoline fuel additives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Gasoline fuel additives - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Aviation fuel additives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Aviation fuel additives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Aviation fuel additives - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 26: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 27: Comparison by Type

6.3 Deposit control additives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Deposit control additives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Deposit control additives - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Cetane improvers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Cetane improvers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Cetane improvers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Antioxidants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Antioxidants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Antioxidants - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Cold flow improvers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: Cold flow improvers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Cold flow improvers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 40: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 41: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 42: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 44: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 45: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 46: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 50: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 52: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 53: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 54: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

Exhibit 55: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 56: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 57: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 58: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 59: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Clariant International Ltd.

Exhibit 60: Clariant International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 61: Clariant International Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 62: Clariant International Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 63: Clariant International Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: Clariant International Ltd. - Segment focus

11.4 Croda International Plc

Exhibit 65: Croda International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 66: Croda International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 67: Croda International PLC - Key news



Exhibit 68: Croda International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: Croda International Plc - Segment focus

11.5 Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 70: Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 72: Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 73: Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.6 Eurenco

Exhibit 74: Eurenco - Overview



Exhibit 75: Eurenco - Product and service



Exhibit 76: Eurenco - Key offerings

11.7 Evonik Industries AG

Exhibit 77: Evonik Industries AG - Overview



Exhibit 78: Evonik Industries AG - Business segments



Exhibit 79: Evonik Industries AG - Key news



Exhibit 80: Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus

11.8 Exxon Mobil Corp.

Exhibit 82: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 83: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 84: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 85: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Segment focus

11.9 Functional Products Inc.

Exhibit 87: Functional Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 88: Functional Products Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 89: Functional Products Inc. - Key fferings

11.10 Infineum International Ltd.

Exhibit 90: Infineum International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 91: Infineum International Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 92: Infineum International Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 93: Infineum International Ltd. - Key offerings

11.11 Innospec Inc.

Exhibit 94: Innospec Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Innospec Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Innospec Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 97: Innospec Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Innospec Inc. - Segment focus

11.12 Qatar Fuel Additives Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 99: Qatar Fuel Additives Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Qatar Fuel Additives Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 101: Qatar Fuel Additives Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 102: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 103: Research Methodology



Exhibit 104: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 105: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 106: List of abbreviations

