USD 1.67 bn growth in Rugged Devices Market Size|Technavio

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The rugged devices market is expected to grow by USD 1.67 bn from 2019 to 2024. The growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Rugged Devices Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The rugged devices market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
To help businesses improve their market position, the rugged devices market provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Caterpillar Inc., CipherLab Co. Ltd., Datalogic Spa, Handheld Group AB, Honeywell International Inc., Kyocera Corp., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., TouchStar Technologies Ltd., and Zebra Technologies Corp. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- Caterpillar Inc. - S42, S52, B35, S41, S31, S61, S60, S30, and others.
- CipherLab Co. Ltd. - RS51 Series, RK25 Series, RS50 Series, CP60, and others.
- Datalogic Spa - TaskBook, Memor 1, Datalogic Shield, Shopevolution 7, Skorpio X4, and others.
The report also covers the following areas:
Factors such as emerging applications of rugged handheld devices are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the use of consumer-grade devices in place of rugged devices may threaten the growth of the market.
Rugged Devices Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
- Product
- Rugged Mobile Computers
- Rugged Tablets/notebooks
- Rugged Scanners
- Rugged Air Quality Monitors
- End-user
- Industrial
- Military And Defense
- Commercial
- Government
- Type
- Semi-rugged
- Fully-rugged
- Ultra-rugged
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Rugged Devices Market 2020-2024: Regional Analysis
North America will account for 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key country for the rugged devices market in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in South America, APAC, and MEA. The use of rugged devices in warehouse and logistics and in the defense sector will drive the rugged devices market growth in North America during the forecast period.
Rugged Devices Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist rugged devices market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the rugged devices market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the rugged devices market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rugged devices market vendors
|
Rugged Devices Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
USD 1.67 billion
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.84
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 32%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, China, UK, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Caterpillar Inc., CipherLab Co. Ltd., Datalogic Spa, Handheld Group AB, Honeywell International Inc., Kyocera Corp., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., TouchStar Technologies Ltd., and Zebra Technologies Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Fiver forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Rugged mobile computers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Rugged tablets/notebooks - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Rugged scanners - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Rugged air quality monitors - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Industrial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Military and defense - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Government - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Semi-rugged - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Fully-rugged - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Ultra-rugged - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Caterpillar Inc.
- CipherLab Co. Ltd.
- Datalogic Spa
- Handheld Group AB
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Kyocera Corp.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- TouchStar Technologies Ltd.
- Zebra Technologies Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
