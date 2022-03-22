USD 1.67 bn growth in Rugged Devices Market Size|Technavio

Rugged Devices Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope



The rugged devices market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

To help businesses improve their market position, the rugged devices market provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Caterpillar Inc., CipherLab Co. Ltd., Datalogic Spa, Handheld Group AB, Honeywell International Inc., Kyocera Corp., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., TouchStar Technologies Ltd., and Zebra Technologies Corp. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Caterpillar Inc. - S42, S52, B35, S41, S31, S61, S60, S30, and others.

S42, S52, B35, S41, S31, S61, S60, S30, and others. CipherLab Co. Ltd. - RS51 Series, RK25 Series, RS50 Series, CP60, and others.

RS51 Series, RK25 Series, RS50 Series, CP60, and others. Datalogic Spa - TaskBook, Memor 1, Datalogic Shield, Shopevolution 7, Skorpio X4, and others.

The report also covers the following areas:

Factors such as emerging applications of rugged handheld devices are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the use of consumer-grade devices in place of rugged devices may threaten the growth of the market.

Rugged Devices Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Product

Rugged Mobile Computers



Rugged Tablets/notebooks



Rugged Scanners



Rugged Air Quality Monitors

End-user

Industrial



Military And Defense



Commercial



Government

Type

Semi-rugged



Fully-rugged



Ultra-rugged

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Rugged Devices Market 2020-2024: Regional Analysis



North America will account for 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key country for the rugged devices market in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in South America, APAC, and MEA. The use of rugged devices in warehouse and logistics and in the defense sector will drive the rugged devices market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Rugged Devices Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist rugged devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the rugged devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the rugged devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rugged devices market vendors

Rugged Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 1.67 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 2.84 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Caterpillar Inc., CipherLab Co. Ltd., Datalogic Spa, Handheld Group AB, Honeywell International Inc., Kyocera Corp., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., TouchStar Technologies Ltd., and Zebra Technologies Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents



Executive Summary



Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Fiver forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Rugged mobile computers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rugged tablets/notebooks - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rugged scanners - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rugged air quality monitors - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Industrial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Military and defense - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Government - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Semi-rugged - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Fully-rugged - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Ultra-rugged - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer Landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Caterpillar Inc.

CipherLab Co. Ltd.

Datalogic Spa

Handheld Group AB

Honeywell International Inc.

Kyocera Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

TouchStar Technologies Ltd.

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

SOURCE Technavio