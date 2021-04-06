USD 1.68 Billion Growth in the GIS Market in the Utility Industry is Set to Accelerate at a CAGR of over 16% through 2021-2025|Technavio

Download FREE Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AABSyS IT Pvt. Ltd., Autodesk Inc., Avineon Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., General Electric Co., Hexagon AB, Maxar Technologies Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., and Schneider Electric SE are some of the major market participants. Although the integration between GIS and Building Information Modeling (BIM) will offer immense growth opportunities, factors such as threats from open-source GIS software will challenge the growth of the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

GIS Market in the Utility Industry 2021-2025: Segmentation

GIS Market in the Utility Industry is segmented as below:

Application

o Software

o Data

o Services

o North America

o Europe

o APAC

o MEA

o South America

GIS Market in the Utility Industry 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the GIS market in the utility industry provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AABSyS IT Pvt. Ltd., Autodesk Inc., Avineon Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., General Electric Co., Hexagon AB, Maxar Technologies Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., and Schneider Electric SE.

The report also covers the following areas:

GIS Market in the Utility Industry size

GIS Market in the Utility Industry trends

GIS Market in the Utility Industry industry analysis

The adoption of GIS for grid modernization in utilities are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, threat from open-source GIS software may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the GIS market in the utility industry are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

GIS Market in the Utility Industry 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist the GIS market in the utility industry growth during the next five years

Estimation of the GIS market in the utility industry size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the GIS market in the utility industry

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the GIS market in the utility industry vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Data - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Overview

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AABSyS IT Pvt. Ltd.

Autodesk Inc.

Avineon Inc.

Bentley Systems Inc.

Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.

General Electric Co.

Hexagon AB

Maxar Technologies Inc.

Pitney Bowes Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

