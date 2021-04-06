USD 1.68 Billion Growth in the GIS Market in the Utility Industry is Set to Accelerate at a CAGR of over 16% through 2021-2025|Technavio
The GIS market in the utility industry is set to grow by USD 1.68 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 16% during 2021-2025, as per Technavio. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AABSyS IT Pvt. Ltd., Autodesk Inc., Avineon Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., General Electric Co., Hexagon AB, Maxar Technologies Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., and Schneider Electric SE are some of the major market participants. Although the integration between GIS and Building Information Modeling (BIM) will offer immense growth opportunities, factors such as threats from open-source GIS software will challenge the growth of the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
GIS Market in the Utility Industry 2021-2025: Segmentation
GIS Market in the Utility Industry is segmented as below:
- Application
o Software
o Data
o Services
- Geography
o North America
o Europe
o APAC
o MEA
o South America
GIS Market in the Utility Industry 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the GIS market in the utility industry provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AABSyS IT Pvt. Ltd., Autodesk Inc., Avineon Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., General Electric Co., Hexagon AB, Maxar Technologies Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., and Schneider Electric SE.
The report also covers the following areas:
- GIS Market in the Utility Industry size
- GIS Market in the Utility Industry trends
- GIS Market in the Utility Industry industry analysis
The adoption of GIS for grid modernization in utilities are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, threat from open-source GIS software may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the GIS market in the utility industry are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
GIS Market in the Utility Industry 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist the GIS market in the utility industry growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the GIS market in the utility industry size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the GIS market in the utility industry
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the GIS market in the utility industry vendors
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
