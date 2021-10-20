USD 1.74 Bn growth in Warehouse Racking Market 2021-2025 | Increasing Demand for Storage and Warehousing to Boost Growth | Technavio

The potential growth difference for the warehouse racking market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 1.74 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing demand for storage and warehousing and convenience in consumption are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as large fluctuations in raw material costs that affect the profitability of suppliers will challenge market growth.

The warehouse racking market report is segmented by End-user (Automotive industry, Food and beverage industry, Retail industry, and Other industries) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). APAC will be the leading region with 62% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and India are the key markets for warehouse racking market in APAC.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

AK Material Handling Systems: The company offers pallet racks for warehouse racking systems.

Daifuku Co. Ltd.: The company offers warehouse racking systems such as mobile pallet racking and shuttle rack L.

The company offers warehouse racking systems such as mobile pallet racking and shuttle rack L. Honeywell International Inc.

Interroll Holding AG

Kardex AG

Warehouse Racking Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.74 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.91 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 62% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AK Material Handling Systems, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Interroll Holding AG, Kardex AG, KION GROUP AG, Mecalux SA, Murata Machinery Ltd., SSI SCHAEFER Group, and Toyota Industries Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

