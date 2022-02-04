USD 1.77 Bn growth in Online On-Demand Services Market in Europe | Dominated by A and K Ventures OU, A1 Quality Cleaning Services, Amazon.com Inc., and other vendors | Technavio

Online On-Demand Services Market in Europe: Segmentation Analysis

The home services segment will generate maximum revenue in the online on-demand services market in Europe. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for services such as interior designing, pest control, home deep cleaning, sofa cleaning, laundry services, glasswork, woodwork, and waterproofing. In addition, the entry of new players offering home services is further accelerating the growth of the segment.

In terms of geography, the Rest of Europe segment will have the largest share of the market. The growing awareness about the benefits of availing online on-demand services is driving the growth of the online on-demand services market in the Rest of Europe. Vendors operating in this region are increasing their spending on marketing activities on social media and other online platforms to create awareness among consumers. Also, the increasing number of smartphone users in this region is driving the growth of the regional market.

Online On-demand Services Market In Europe: Major Growth Drivers

The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:

Advantages of online on-demand services platforms

Increasing Internet penetration

Also, the increasing influence of digital media is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the online on-demand services market in Europe during 2021-2025. With the proliferation of smartphones and the internet, digital media has emerged as the key marketing tool for online on-demand service providers. Vendors are widely adopting digital marketing strategies to expand their presence and drive sales. For instance, vendors are sending push messages and emails that contain information about the new product launches and discount offerings to customers. Vendors are also leveraging social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for promotional campaigns. All these factors are increasing the awareness among consumers, which is supporting the growth of the market in focus.

Online On-demand Services Market In Europe: Key Vendor Offerings

A and K Ventures OU: The company offers online on-demand services under SPIC AND SPAN home and office cleaning.

A1 Quality Cleaning Services: The company offers professional cleaning services under online on-demand services.

Amazon.com Inc.: The company offers online on-demand services in various categories such as assembly, smart home, electrical, plumbing, and others.

Cleaners of London: The company offers online on-demand home services that include end-of-tenancy cleaning, domestic cleaning, office cleaning, and carpet cleaning.

Klarx GmbH: The company offers online on-demand services for various construction machines such as cranes, loaders, dumpers, and others.

Reasons to Buy Online On-demand Services Market in Europe Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist online on-demand services market growth in Europe during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the online on-demand services market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online on-demand services market across the UK, Sweden , Germany , the Netherlands , and the Rest of Europe

, , , and the Rest of Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online on-demand services market vendors in Europe

Online On-demand Services Market in Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 58.30% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.77 trillion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 26.89 Regional analysis the UK, Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, and the Rest of Europe Performing market contribution Rest of Europe at 61% Key consumer countries UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A and K Ventures OU, A1 Quality Cleaning Services, Amazon.com Inc., Cleaners of London, Klarx GmbH, Lawbit Ltd., MAID2CLEAN (FRANCHISE) Ltd., Smartbeam SA, Swan, and Via Transportation Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

