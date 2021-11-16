USD 1.86 Bn growth in Internet of Things (IoT) Enabled Industrial Wearables Market | Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., EUROTECH Spa & Fujitsu General Ltd. emerge as dominant players | Technavio

Technavio

Nov 16, 2021, 07:00 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering, Internet of Things (IoT) Enabled Industrial Wearables Market report provides a detailed analysis on the competitive scenario, the pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions.

The internet of things (IoT) enabled industrial wearables market is estimated to grow by USD 1.96 billion between 2020 and 2025. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of almost 27% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rise in digitization and automation within industries and the emergence of Industry 4.0. But the high cost of wearable devices and technology will be hindering the market growth.

The growing adoption of smart sensors will offer several growth opportunities for market players. On the other hand, the rising cyber security issues will reduce the growth potential.

Company Profiles

The internet of things (IoT) enabled industrial wearables market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., EUROTECH Spa, Fujitsu General Ltd., Generalscan Electronics Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Intellinium, Microsoft Corp., RealWear Inc., Seiko Epson Corp., and Vuzix Corp.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By Product, the market is classified into hand-worn wearables, head-mounted wearables, and smart eyewear.
  • By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA.

The hand-worn wearables segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period, By geography, North America will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 42% of the global market share. The US is the key market for the internet of things (IoT) enabled industrial wearables market in North America. The market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Internet of Things (IoT) Enabled Industrial Wearables Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of almost 27%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.96 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

34.78

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 42%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., EUROTECH Spa, Fujitsu General Ltd., Generalscan Electronics Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Intellinium, Microsoft Corp., RealWear Inc., Seiko Epson Corp., and Vuzix Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

