USD 1.92 Bn Growth in Multefire Market, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The multefire market size is expected to grow by USD 1.92 bn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 33.55% during the forecast period. The rising demand from the industrial sector is driving the multefire market growth. However, factors such as lack of multefire devices may challenge market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Multefire Market 2022-2026

Multefire Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the multefire market include Casa Systems Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., InterDigital Inc., Nokia Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Qucell Inc., Redline Communications Group Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Athonet Srl, and Sony Group Corp. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - The company offers multefire, which is an LTE-based technology that operates standalone in unlicensed and shared spectrum, including the global 5 GHz band.

The company offers multefire, which is an LTE-based technology that operates standalone in unlicensed and shared spectrum, including the global 5 GHz band. Intel Corp. - The company offers multefire technology which delivers higher performance in local area networks.

The company offers multefire technology which delivers higher performance in local area networks. InterDigital Inc. - The company offers multefire, which operates solely in unlicensed spectrum without requiring an LTE anchor in licensed spectrum.

The report also covers the following areas:

Multefire Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Small Cells: The small cells segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The significant rise in the demand for reliable and private networks is driving the growth of this segment. Moreover, the continuously increasing demand for private networks based on unlicensed and shared frequencies would accelerate the use of small cells for enterprise applications.



Switches



Controllers

Geography

North America : This region will account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to factors such as a significant rise in the adoption of multefire technology-based networks. Several initiatives taken by vendors to explore opportunities in making LTE technologies available in the unlicensed band for varied applications are also driving the growth of the market in the region. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the multefire market in North America .

Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Multefire Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist multefire market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the multefire market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the multefire market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of multefire market vendors

Multefire Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 33.55% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.92 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 32.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Casa Systems Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., InterDigital Inc., Nokia Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Qucell Inc., Redline Communications Group Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Athonet Srl, and Sony Group Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Small cells - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Small cells - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Small cells - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Small cells - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Small cells - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Switches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Switches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Switches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Switches - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Switches - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Controllers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Controllers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Controllers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Controllers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Controllers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Casa Systems Inc.

Exhibit 93: Casa Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Casa Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Casa Systems Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 96: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 100: Intel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Intel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Intel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 103: Intel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 InterDigital Inc.

Exhibit 105: InterDigital Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: InterDigital Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: InterDigital Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Nokia Corp.

Exhibit 108: Nokia Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Nokia Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Nokia Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Nokia Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Qualcomm Inc.

Exhibit 112: Qualcomm Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Qualcomm Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Qualcomm Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Qualcomm Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Qualcomm Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Redline Communications Group Inc.

Exhibit 117: Redline Communications Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Redline Communications Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Redline Communications Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Redline Communications Group Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 121: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Sony Group Corp.

Exhibit 126: Sony Group Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Sony Group Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Sony Group Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Sony Group Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Sony Group Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Exhibit 131: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Overview



Exhibit 132: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Key news



Exhibit 134: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 136: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 137: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 138: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 139: Research methodology



Exhibit 140: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 141: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 142: List of abbreviations

