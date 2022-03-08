USD 1.93 bn growth in Software Testing Services Market in ANZ | Need for Cost Reduction and faster Time-to-market to Drive Market Growth | Technavio

The software testing services market in ANZ covers the following areas:

Software Testing Services Market In ANZ Sizing

Software Testing Services Market In ANZ Forecast

Software Testing Services Market In ANZ Analysis

Drivers and Challenges

The need for cost reduction and faster time-to-market is one of the key factors driving the software testing services market growth in ANZ. Companies are focusing on R&D to develop high-quality products and software. Vendors that have invested heavily in testing tools are struggling due to the lack of trained in-house resources to implement these tools. The existing, proven testing methodologies in the market ensure that the minimum quality standards are met by software testing vendors. Software testing service vendors help organizations improve their overall efficiency by enabling them to concentrate on their core competencies and gain a competitive edge in the market. The time saved by transferring software testing functions to providers enables an organization to reduce the overall time-to-market, which is shortening the revenue realization cycle. This is anticipated to drive the software testing services market in ANZ during the forecast period.

The availability of open-source and free testing tools will challenge the software testing services market growth in ANZ. Testers worldwide actively use open-source testing tools, which offer benefits such as free use and free support, prevent vendor lock-in, and are built on open standards. Open-source tools are available in the market, including Selenium, Appium, Cucumber, and Katalon Studio, can perform tests on different software development methodologies. For instance, Selenium supports multiple system environments, including Windows, Mac, and Linux, as well as browsers, such as Chrome, Firefox, IE, and Headless. For instance, open-source testing tools can perform different types of software testing, such as functional and non-functional testing. Hence, such factors are expected to hamper the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Accenture Plc - The company mainly provides consulting and processing services.

The company mainly provides consulting and processing services. Atos SE - The company offers hi-tech transactional services, unified communications, cloud, big data, and cybersecurity services.

The company offers hi-tech transactional services, unified communications, cloud, big data, and cybersecurity services. Capgemini SE - The company is an information technology consulting company specializing in technology and engineering professional services.

The company is an information technology consulting company specializing in technology and engineering professional services. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - The company provides business consulting, information technology, and outsourcing services.

The company provides business consulting, information technology, and outsourcing services. DXC Technology Co. - The company offers IT services across the Enterprise Technology Stack to drive business impact.

Software Testing Services Market In ANZ Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.55% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.93 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.58 Regional analysis Australia and New Zealand Performing market contribution Australia at 94% Key consumer countries Australia and New Zealand Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Atos SE, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., DXC Technology Co., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Key Topics Covered:

***1. Executive Summary

***2. Market Landscape

**2.1 Market ecosystem

*Exhibit 01: Parent market

**2.2: Market Characteristics

*Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

**2.3 Value chain analysis

*Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: IT Consulting and Other Services Market

*2.2.1 Inputs

*2.2.2 Operations

*2.2.3 Marketing and sales

*2.2.4 Service

*2.2.5 Support activities

*2.2.6 Innovations

***3. Market Sizing

**3.1 Market definition

*Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

**3.2 Market segment analysis

*Exhibit 05: Market segments

**3.3 Market size 2020

**3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

*3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

*3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

*Exhibit 06: ANZ - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

*3.4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the market in focus

*Exhibit 07: ANZ market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

***4. Five Forces Analysis

**4.1 Five Forces Summary

*Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

**4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

*Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

**4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

*Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

**4.4 Threat of new entrants

*Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

**4.5 Threat of substitutes

*Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

**4.6 Threat of rivalry

*Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

**4.7 Market condition

*Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

***5. Market Segmentation by Product

**5.1 Market segments

*The segments covered in this chapter are:

*Application testing

*Product testing

*Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

**5.2 Comparison by Product

*Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

**5.3 Application testing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 17: Application testing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 18: Application testing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**5.4 Product testing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 19: Product testing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 20: Product testing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**5.5 Market opportunity by Product

*Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

***6. Market Segmentation by End user

**6.1 Market segments

*The segments covered in this chapter are:

*BFSI

*Telecom and media

*Manufacturing

*Retail

*Government

*Others

*Exhibit 22: End user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

**6.2 Comparison by End user

*Exhibit 23: Comparison by End user

**6.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 24: BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 25: BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**6.4 Telecom and media - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 26: Telecom and media - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 27: Telecom and media - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**6.5 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 28: Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 29: Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**6.6 Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 30: Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 31: Retail - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**6.7 Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 32: Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 33: Government - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**6.8 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 34: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 35: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**6.9 Market opportunity by End user

*Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by End user

***7. Customer landscape

**7.1 Overview

*Exhibit 37: Customer landscape

***8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

**8.1 Market drivers

*8.1.1 Need for cost reduction and faster time-to-market

*8.1.2 Increased adoption of SaaS-based solutions

*8.1.3 Rise in test automation services

**8.2 Market challenges

*8.2.1 Availability of open-source and free testing tools

*8.2.2 Shortage of skilled software testing professionals

*8.2.3 Challenges pertaining to outsourcing

*Exhibit 38: Impact of drivers and challenges

**8.3 Market trends

*8.3.1 Evolution of software testing labs

*8.3.2 Emergence of virtualized test environments

*8.3.3 Use of AI and ML in software testing process

***9. Vendor Landscape

**9.1 Competitive scenario

**9.2 Vendor landscape

*Exhibit 39: Vendor Landscape

**9.3 Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 40: Landscape disruption

**9.4 Industry risks

*Exhibit 41: Industry risks

***10. Vendor Analysis

**10.1 Vendors covered

*Exhibit 42: Vendors covered

**10.2 Market positioning of vendors

*Exhibit 43: Market positioning of vendors

**10.3 Accenture Plc

*Exhibit 44: Accenture Plc - Overview

*Exhibit 45: Accenture Plc - Business segments

*Exhibit 46: Accenture Plc-Key news

*Exhibit 47: Accenture Plc - Key offerings

*Exhibit 48: Accenture Plc - Segment focus

**10.4 Atos SE

*Exhibit 49: Atos SE - Overview

*Exhibit 50: Atos SE - Business segments

*Exhibit 51: Atos SE-Key news

*Exhibit 52: Atos SE - Key offerings

*Exhibit 53: Atos SE - Segment focus

**10.5 Capgemini SE

*Exhibit 54: Capgemini SE - Overview

*Exhibit 55: Capgemini SE - Business segments

*Exhibit 56: Capgemini SE-Key news

*Exhibit 57: Capgemini SE - Key offerings

*Exhibit 58: Capgemini SE - Segment focus

**10.6 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

*Exhibit 59: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 60: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Business segments

*Exhibit 61: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. -Key news

*Exhibit 62: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 63: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Segment focus

**10.7 DXC Technology Co.

*Exhibit 64: DXC Technology Co. - Overview

*Exhibit 65: DXC Technology Co. - Business segments

*Exhibit 66: DXC Technology Co.-Key news

*Exhibit 67: DXC Technology Co. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 68: DXC Technology Co. - Segment focus

**10.8 HCL Technologies Ltd.

*Exhibit 69: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 70: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Business segments

*Exhibit 71: HCL Technologies Ltd. -Key news

*Exhibit 72: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 73: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Segment focus

**10.9 Infosys Ltd.

*Exhibit 74: Infosys Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 75: Infosys Ltd. - Business segments

*Exhibit 76: Infosys Ltd. -Key news

*Exhibit 77: Infosys Ltd. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 78: Infosys Ltd. - Segment focus

**10.10 International Business Machines Corp.

*Exhibit 79: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 80: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments

*Exhibit 81: International Business Machines Corp. -Key news

*Exhibit 82: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 83: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

**10.11 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

*Exhibit 84: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 85: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Business segments

*Exhibit 86: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. -Key news

*Exhibit 87: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 88: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Segment focus

