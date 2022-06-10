USD 1.96 Bn growth in Internet of Things (IoT) Enabled Industrial Wearables Market | Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., EUROTECH Spa & Fujitsu General Ltd. emerge as dominant players | Technavio

Jun 10, 2022, 23:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Internet of Things (IoT) Enabled Industrial Wearables Market size is expected to grow by USD 1.96 billion, at a CAGR of 26.82% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report extensively covers the internet of things (IoT) enabled industrial wearables market segmentation by product (hand-worn wearables, head-mounted wearables, and smart eyewear) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request Sample Report.
Market Dynamics
The expansion of the internet of things (IoT) enabled industrial wearables market is being fueled by an increase in digitization and automation within industries. The market for internet of things (IoT) enabled industrial wearables is growing due to a growing focus on increasing battery life. The high cost of wearable devices and technology is a major impediment to the growth of the IoT-enabled industrial wearables market.
Company Profiles
The internet of things (IoT) enabled industrial wearables market report provides complete insights on key vendors including:
- Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.
- EUROTECH Spa
- Fujitsu General Ltd.
- Generalscan Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Intellinium
- Microsoft Corp.
- RealWear Inc.
- Seiko Epson Corp.
- Vuzix Corp.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By Product, the market is classified into hand-worn wearables, head-mounted wearables, and smart eyewear.
- By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA.
The hand-worn wearables segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period, By geography, North America will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 42% of the global market share.
The US is the key market for the internet of things (IoT) enabled industrial wearables market in North America. The market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 04: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 08: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 10: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 11: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 12: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 13: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 14: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 15: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Hand-worn wearables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 16: Hand-worn wearables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 17: Hand-worn wearables - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Head-mounted wearables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 18: Head-mounted wearables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 19: Head-mounted wearables - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Smart eyewear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 20: Smart eyewear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 21: Smart eyewear - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 22: Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 24: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 25: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 27: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 36: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 38: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 39: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 41: Industry risks
- 9.3 Competitive Landscape
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 42: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.
- Exhibit 44: Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 45: Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 46: Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 47: Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 EUROTECH Spa
- Exhibit 48: EUROTECH Spa - Overview
- Exhibit 49: EUROTECH Spa - Business segments
- Exhibit 50: EUROTECH Spa - Key news
- Exhibit 51: EUROTECH Spa - Key offerings
- Exhibit 52: EUROTECH Spa - Segment focus
- 10.5 Fujitsu General Ltd.
- Exhibit 53: Fujitsu General Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 54: Fujitsu General Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 55: Fujitsu General Ltd - Key news
- Exhibit 56: Fujitsu General Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 57: Fujitsu General Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Generalscan Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 58: Generalscan Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 59: Generalscan Electronics Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 60: Generalscan Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.7 Honeywell International Inc.
- Exhibit 61: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 62: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 63: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 64: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 65: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Intellinium
- Exhibit 66: Intellinium - Overview
- Exhibit 67: Intellinium - Product and service
- Exhibit 68: Intellinium - Key offerings
- 10.9 Microsoft Corp.
- Exhibit 69: Microsoft Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 70: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 71: Microsoft Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 72: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 73: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.10 RealWear Inc.
- Exhibit 74: RealWear Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 75: RealWear Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 76: RealWear Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Seiko Epson Corp.
- Exhibit 77: Seiko Epson Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 78: Seiko Epson Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 79: Seiko Epson Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 80: Seiko Epson Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 81: Seiko Epson Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Vuzix Corp.
- Exhibit 82: Vuzix Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 83: Vuzix Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 84: Vuzix Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 85: Vuzix Corp. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 86: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 87: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 88: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 89: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 90: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
