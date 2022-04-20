USD 10.07 billion growth expected in Multi Vendor Support Services Market | Evolving Opportunities in APAC | Technavio

Multi Vendor Support Services Market: Growth Driver

The market is driven by rapid changes in the IT infrastructure.

The growing demands of business functions have increased the investments in cloud, IoT, and other technologies among enterprises. The use of such latest technologies is compelling companies to adopt multi vendor support services to efficiently manage and maintain their infrastructure. These factors are increasing the demand for multi vendor support services globally, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Multi Vendor Support Services Market: Key Vendors

The global vendor support services market is fragmented due to the presence of several regional and international vendors. Vendors are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to remain competitive in the market. Technavio identifies the following as the key vendors in the market.

AT and T Inc.: The company offers multi vendor support services which help in reducing the costs associated with virtualized and physical network products.

The company offers multi vendor support services which help in reducing the costs associated with virtualized and physical network products. Dell Technologies Inc.: The company offers multi vendor support services which not only cut costs and increase productivity across IT organization but also lessen the burden on resources already managing too many day-to-day administrative tasks.

The company offers multi vendor support services which not only cut costs and increase productivity across IT organization but also lessen the burden on resources already managing too many day-to-day administrative tasks. FURUKAWA Co. Ltd.: The company offers multi vendor support services that ensure simplified heterogeneous information and communications technology infrastructure management, single point of accountability, reduced complexity, cost effectiveness, and consistent delivery of service regardless of the platform.

The company offers multi vendor support services that ensure simplified heterogeneous information and communications technology infrastructure management, single point of accountability, reduced complexity, cost effectiveness, and consistent delivery of service regardless of the platform. Hitachi Ltd.: The company offers multi vendor support services which provide custom-built solutions, operational efficiencies, flexible timeframe, and technical guidance.

The company offers multi vendor support services which provide custom-built solutions, operational efficiencies, flexible timeframe, and technical guidance. HP Inc.: The company offers multi vendor support services such as HPE data center and hybrid IT support services.

Segmentation Analysis:

The 120-pages report segments the Multi Vendor Support Services Market by Service (Hardware and Software) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Based on the service, the hardware segment will generate maximum revenue in the market. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for new levels of support services. Similarly, by geography, APAC will emerge as the key market for multicolor support services. The region currently holds 38% of the global market share.

Multi Vendor Support Services Market Service Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Hardware - size and forecast 2021-2026

Software - size and forecast 2021-2026

Multi Vendor Support Services Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Multi Vendor Support Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.51% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 10.07 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.88 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AT and T Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., FURUKAWA Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., HP Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Service Express LLC, XS International Inc., and Zensar Technologies Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AT and T Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

FURUKAWA Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

HP Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Service Express LLC

XS International Inc.

Zensar Technologies Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

