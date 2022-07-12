USD 10.11 Bn growth opportunity in Transactional and Marketing Emails Market -- Technavio identifies AC PM LLC, Amazon.com Inc., and Constant Contact Inc. as key vendors

Read Our Sample Report

According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 10.11 billion between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.37% during the forecast period.

The global transactional and marketing emails market is fragmented because of the presence of several global and regional vendors. Global vendors have already established a strong foothold in the market due to the extensive range of their flagship services. Global suppliers are concentrating more on innovation and technical developments to remain competitive in the industry in terms of brand, quality, and dependability. Some vendors are focused on increasing their global reach and improving their product offerings to increase their consumer base. Vendors are also strengthening their customer base by enhancing their product offerings and expanding their geographic reach.

Factors such as the growing focus on engaging the audience through email marketing, high return on investments and cost-effectiveness of email campaigns, and the growth in email users will offer immense growth opportunities. In addition, market trends such as the growing use of interactive elements in marketing emails will further increase the growth opportunities for vendors. However, the presence of stringent user data protection regulations, frequent changes in email filters, and the need for frequent product customization and upgradation will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Transactional and Marketing Emails Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global transactional and marketing emails market is segmented as below:

Application

Transactions



Marketing

The transactions segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The segment is driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of online purchases and payment gateways and digitization in the banking and financial sector. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East and Africa

The market will observe significant growth in APAC. About 32% of the overall market share will originate from the region during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the growth in the number of SMEs and large enterprises in the region and the presence of a large customer base that uses email every day. In addition, the digitization of the banking and finance sector in the region will have a positive impact on the growth of the transactional and marketing emails market in APAC during the forecast period.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our transactional and marketing emails market report covers the following areas:

Transactional and Marketing Emails Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the transactional and marketing emails market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the transactional and marketing emails market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Transactional and Marketing Emails Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist transactional and marketing emails market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the transactional and marketing emails market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the transactional and marketing emails market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of transactional and marketing emails market vendors

Transactional and Marketing Emails Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.37% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 10.11 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.02 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AC PM LLC, Amazon.com Inc., Constant Contact Inc., DMi Partners Inc., Elastic Email Inc., Ignite Visibility LLC, Inbox Army LLC, Intuit Inc., MailerSend Inc., Mailgun Technologies Inc., MH Digital Consulting Group LLC, Netcore Cloud Pvt. Ltd., Oracle Corp., Pepipost, SAP SE, Sendinblue SAS, Sinch AB, SmartMail, Technetto Email Marketing, and Twilio Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Transactions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Transactions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Transactions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Transactions - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Transactions - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Marketing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Marketing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Marketing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Marketing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Marketing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 93: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Constant Contact Inc.

Exhibit 98: Constant Contact Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Constant Contact Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Constant Contact Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Inbox Army LLC

Exhibit 101: Inbox Army LLC - Overview



Exhibit 102: Inbox Army LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Inbox Army LLC - Key offerings

10.6 Intuit Inc.

Exhibit 104: Intuit Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Intuit Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Intuit Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Intuit Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Mailgun Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 108: Mailgun Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Mailgun Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Mailgun Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Netcore Cloud Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Netcore Cloud Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Netcore Cloud Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Netcore Cloud Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 114: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 117: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 SAP SE

Exhibit 119: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 120: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 121: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 122: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: SAP SE - Segment focus

10.11 Sendinblue SAS

Exhibit 124: Sendinblue SAS - Overview



Exhibit 125: Sendinblue SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Sendinblue SAS - Key offerings

10.12 Twilio Inc.

Exhibit 127: Twilio Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Twilio Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Twilio Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 130: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 131: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 132: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 133: Research methodology



Exhibit 134: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 135: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 136: List of abbreviations

