USD 10.19 billion growth in Machine Vision Market | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

The significant cost savings in operation due to process control is notably driving the machine vision market growth. Machine vision systems are employed in the initial stage of production. Defective components are immediately removed from the process and are not finished. The integration of machine vision systems in manufacturing units helps manufacturers in reducing the labor cost as well as helps in avoiding the corrective action cost. In addition, the incorporation of thermal inspection in machine vision systems is another factor supporting the machine vision market share growth.

However, the heavy loss due to non-conformity will be a major challenge for the machine vision market during the forecast period. Although the market has high growth potential, the increasing number of services and systems make it necessary to comply with end-user needs. A simple failure will have a greater impact on revenue, increasing the cost of the firm.

Machine Vision Market Segmentation

The Machine Vision Market is segmented by End-user (industrial and non-industrial), Type (vision system, cameras, and others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). In 2021, the industrial sector accounted for the highest market share primarily contributed by the automotive and electronics industries. The pharmaceutical industry is also increasingly using machine vision components in its process lines and in logistics applications. Furthermore, industrial end-users are adopting machine vision products to gain a competitive advantage over other players. In terms of Geography, 50% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for machine vision in APAC. The growth of the region is primarily contributed by the development and increased adoption of machine vision systems in countries such as China, Japan, and Indonesia.

Machine Vision Market Scope

The machine vision market covers the following areas:

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Machine Vision Market Sizing

Machine Vision Market Forecast

Machine Vision Market Analysis



Companies Mentioned

Adimec Advanced Image Systems BV

ADLINK Technology Inc.

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

AOS Technologies AG

Basler AG

Baumer Holding AG

Cognex Corp.

Datalogic Spa

Edmund Optics Inc.

ifm electronic GmbH

iX Cameras ltd.

JAI AS

Keyence India Pvt. Ltd.

OMRON Corporation

Optronis GmbH

Sony Group Corp.

Teledyne FLIR LLC

Toshiba Corp.

Nippon Electro-Sensory Devices Corp.

Machine Vision Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.76% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 10.19 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.71 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adimec Advanced Image Systems BV, ADLINK Technology Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, AOS Technologies AG, Basler AG, Baumer Holding AG, Cognex Corp., Datalogic Spa, Edmund Optics Inc., ifm electronic GmbH, iX Cameras ltd., JAI AS, Keyence India Pvt. Ltd., OMRON Corporation, Optronis GmbH, Sony Group Corp., Teledyne FLIR LLC, Toshiba Corp., and Nippon Electro-Sensory Devices Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Non-industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Vision system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Cameras - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Adimec Advanced Image Systems BV

11.4 Basler AG

11.5 Cognex Corp.

11.6 Datalogic Spa

11.7 JAI AS

11.8 Keyence India Pvt. Ltd.

11.9 OMRON Corporation

11.10 Sony Group Corp.

11.11 Teledyne FLIR LLC

11.12 Toshiba Corp.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

