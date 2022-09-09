USD 10.20 Bn growth expected in ETF Market -- Driven by market liquidity

The major vendors compete based on factors such as product quality, price, economies of scale, and operational cost. Some of the vendors have strong financial, technological, and other resources and can quickly adapt to the changing market conditions. Long-term incumbency can be accomplished through economies of scale with optimized production. The global ETF market is highly competitive, with most vendors competing to gain higher market shares. The vendors engage in strategic partnerships and acquisitions to broaden their product portfolios and improve their operational capabilities.

The report identifies Allianz Group, Amundi Austria GmbH, Betterment LLC, BlackRock Inc., Fidelity Investments Inc., Invesco Ltd., JPMorgan Chase and Co., Mirae Asset Securities Co. Ltd., Morgan Stanley, Morningstar Inc., State Street Corp., The Bank of New York Mellon Corp., Blackstone Inc., The Charles Schwab Corp., The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The Vanguard Group Inc., UBS Group AG, and Wealthfront Corp. as some of the major market participants.

Although the market will offer immense growth opportunities, transaction risks will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The global ETF market is segmented as below:

Type

Fixed Income ETF



Equity ETF



Commodity ETF



Real Estate ETF



Others

The market growth in the fixed income ETF will be significant over the forecast period. Fixed income ETF is a type of bond fund which invests in various fixed-income securities, such as corporate, municipal bonds, treasury bonds, and others, on the stock exchange. This is the key factor driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East and Africa

North America will emerge as the major market, occupying 40% of the global market share. The growth of the regional market is driven by factors such as continuous trading activities in the region and the large presence of the equity market in the US.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our ETF market report covers the following areas:

ETF Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the ETF market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the ETF market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

ETF Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist ETF market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ETF market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ETF market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ETF market vendors

Related Reports:

ETF Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.56% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 10.20 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.41 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allianz Group, Amundi Austria GmbH, Betterment LLC, BlackRock Inc., Fidelity Investments Inc., Invesco Ltd., JPMorgan Chase and Co., Mirae Asset Securities Co. Ltd., Morgan Stanley, Morningstar Inc., State Street Corp., The Bank of New York Mellon Corp., Blackstone Inc., The Charles Schwab Corp., The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The Vanguard Group Inc., UBS Group AG, and Wealthfront Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 82: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

adoption of multichannel marketing strategies: The key vendors in the market are striving to expand their target customer base by investing in marketing and promotional activities. Large specialized consumer service providers aim at strengthening their presence by investing in brand visibility activities, celebrity endorsements, and marketing through channels such as television, radio, the Internet, print media, posters, and direct mails. The competitors also use a targeted advertising approach and launch advertisements that are designed and crafted to promote the services and communicate the brand positioning.

attrition and training: Professional, skilled, and unskilled workforce is required to provide specialized consumer services. However, there is a shortage of skilled and professional workforce to meet the demand. For instance, in security services, a skilled workforce is required when new monitoring devices and security gadgets are developed and adopted. Several vendors provide rigorous training to their employees about the handling of critical tasks while serving specialized consumer services. However, the retention of such a workforce is a major challenge.

