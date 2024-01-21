USD 10.40 billion growth in Vascular Endothelial Market between 2022 and 2027, The strategic alliances and collaborations are notably driving market growth-17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bausch Health Co Inc., Bayer AG, Bristol

Myers Squibb Co., Clovis Oncology, Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Exelixis Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi SA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Viatris Inc., and Xbrane Biopharma AB

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors market is anticipated to grow by USD 10.40 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 7.76% during the forecast period. The strategic alliances formed regarding collaboration and licensing are notably driving market growth. These alliances facilitate the global co-development and commercialization of VEGF inhibitors. Co-development agreements leverage the technical expertise of both companies, enabling mutual support in the development and marketing of innovative drugs. Additionally, these agreements ensure sufficient funding for the involved companies and reduce individual liability costs in case of failures, making them more attractive for venture investments.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Inhibitors Market 2023-2027

Download a Free Sample Report

The market is witnessing a significant trend with the increasing popularity of combination therapies, marking a notable shift in healthcare preferences and treatment approaches among consumers and practitioners alike.

What benefits does the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors market report is going to provide?

Latest industry influencing trends and development scenario

Open up New Markets

To Seize powerful market opportunities

Key decision in planning and further expanding market share

Identify Key Business Segments, Market proposition & Gap Analysis

Assisting in allocating marketing investments

Some of the companies covered in this report are AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bausch Health Co Inc., Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Clovis Oncology, Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Exelixis Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi SA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Viatris Inc., and Xbrane Biopharma AB etc. The competitive scenario provided in the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Download a Free Sample Report

Based on the Application, the market is classified into oncology and ophthalmology. The market share growth of the oncology segment will be significant during the forecast period. In the field of oncology, VEGF inhibitors like bevacizumab, aflibercept, and ramucirumab are widely used and are experiencing rapid growth. This growth is attributed to the rising incidence of cancer, the introduction of novel drugs, and the high demand for effective cancer treatments. The oncology segment is a key driver of the expanding market for VEGF inhibitors. This trend is particularly relevant for Pharmaceutical Companies involved in the Research and Development of Oncology Drugs, focusing on Therapeutic Efficacy and Adverse Effects.

Based on Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW). North America is estimated to contribute 44% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The market in this region is propelled by sales of approved VEGF inhibitors and rising cancer prevalence, particularly in indications like RCC, melanomas, and NSCLC. Awareness programs conducted by companies and organizations, such as the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer, contribute to encouraging cancer patients to undergo treatment.

Subscribe Now

Some of the major VEGF inhibitors available in the market include Bevacizumab (Avastin), Ranibizumab (Lucentis), and Aflibercept (Eylea) play a crucial role in Anti-Angiogenesis Therapy for Cancer Treatment, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), and Diabetic Retinopathy.

Related Report

The global proteasome inhibitors market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.91 billion at a CAGR of 7.48% between 2023 and 2028.

The HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.73% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 172.61 million.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio