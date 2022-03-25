USD 10.72 billion growth in Test Preparation Market in the US | Increasing use of analytical tools in test preparations to boost growth | Technavio

Mar 25, 2022, 01:45 ET
NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The test preparation market size in US is expected to increase by USD 10.72 billion between 2019 and 2024. The market observed a YOY growth of 5.75% in 2020 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers detailed insights about the exact market size, market scenarios, and YOY growth rates through 2024.
Download a Free Sample Report to know more about the report coverage.
The market is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of regional and international players. Vendors in the market are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as new product launches and M&As to stay competitive in the market. ArborBridge Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Club Z! Inc., Edgenuity Inc., Instructure Inc., Kaplan Inc., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, and TPR Education IP Holdings LLC are some of the dominant players in the market.
The increasing use of analytical tools in test preparations, increasing emphasis on online mode of test preparation, and the rising demand for test preparation services in the US will offer immense growth opportunities for market players. However, the availability of open-source test preparation materials and growth of the unorganized sector, the rising number of test-optional institutes, and the increase in education debts will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Test Preparation Market in US 2020-2024: Segmentation
Test Preparation Market in US is segmented as below:
- Product
- University Exams
- Certifications Exams
- High School Exams
- Elementary Exams
- Other Exams
- End-user
- Higher Education
- K-12
By product, the university exams segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The increased competition among students and the rising number of enrolments in nationalized and standardized tests have been crucial in driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Similarly, by end-users, the higher education segment exhibited high demand for test preparation products in 2021. The segment will continue to remain the largest revenue generator in the market through 2024. Our test preparation market in US report covers the following areas:
- Test Preparation Market in US size
- Test Preparation Market in US trends
- Test Preparation Market in US industry analysis
Test Preparation Market in US 2021-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Test Preparation Market in the US. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Test Preparation Market in US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 which enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.
Test Preparation Market in US 2021-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist test preparation market growth in US during the next five years
- Estimation of the test preparation market size in US and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the test preparation market in US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of test preparation market vendors in US
Related Reports:
K-12 Online Education Market in China by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Online Tutoring Services Market in US by Product and Enduser Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Test Preparation Market in US: Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6%
|
Market growth 2021-2024
|
USD 10.72 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.75
|
Regional analysis
|
US
|
Performing market contribution
|
University Exam at 34%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ArborBridge Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Club Z! Inc., Edgenuity Inc., Instructure Inc., Kaplan Inc., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, and TPR Education IP Holdings LLC
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- University exams - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Certifications exams - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- High school Exams - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Elementary exams - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Other exams - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Higher Education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- K-12 - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Learning Model
- Market segments
- Comparison by Learning Model
- Blended - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Learning Model
Customer Landscape
- Volume driver – Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ArborBridge Inc.
- Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.
- Club Z! Inc.
- Edgenuity Inc.
- Instructure Inc.
- Kaplan Inc.
- McGraw-Hill Education Inc.
- Pearson Plc
- Providence Equity Partners LLC
- TPR Education IP Holdings LLC
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article