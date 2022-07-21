USD 10.91 billion Deviation in Data Center Cooling Solutions Market Growth - 37% Growth Contribution from APAC - Technavio

Find market scope and parent market analysis insights as you View PDF Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The increased demand for data centers is notably driving the data center cooling solutions market growth. Vendors in the cooling market are involved in designing cooling systems that operate with no moving parts to minimize noise levels. In addition, data center operators are renovating their existing facilities to operate as green data centers by reducing both power consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Increasingly, modern systems are also being equipped with components that arrest the transfer of dust particles, which increases the efficiency of cooling systems.

The major challenge impeding the data center cooling solutions market growth is the environmental concerns. Environmental challenges are affecting data center operations globally. Such variations include fluctuating temperature, extreme humidity, and a high amount of atmospheric dust. Other issues related to internal data center environments include excessive gas emissions and noise levels. Therefore, data center operators must consider all environmental challenges in their region before designing a cooling system.

Segmentation Analysis

The data center cooling solutions market report is segmented by Application (air conditioning, economizers, cooling towers, chillers, and others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Regional Opportunities: APAC will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for data center cooling solutions in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing construction of data centers will fuel the data center cooling solutions market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

The air conditioning application segment held the largest data center cooling solutions market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. Heat density inside data centers is increasing following the use of HPC infrastructure and the use of the virtualization concept. Such a situation should boost the adoption of precision air conditioners because the technology is very effective in high-density data center environments. Therefore, there should be a steady increase in revenues during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Airedale Air Conditioning Ltd.



Black Box Corp.



Daikin Industries Ltd.



Data Aire Inc.



Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.



Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.



Mitsubishi Electric Corp.



Nortek Inc.



Rittal GmbH & Co. KG



Schneider Electric SE



Vertiv Group Corp.

Data Center Cooling Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 14.91% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 10.91 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.98 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Airedale Air Conditioning Ltd., Black Box Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Data Aire Inc., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nortek Inc., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, and Vertiv Group Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Internet services and infrastructure market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Air conditioning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Air conditioning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Air conditioning - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Economizers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Economizers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Economizers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Cooling towers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Cooling towers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Cooling towers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Chillers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Chillers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Chillers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Technique

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 28: Technique - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Technique

Exhibit 29: Comparison by Technique

6.3 Air-based cooling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Air-based cooling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Air-based cooling - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Liquid-based cooling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Liquid-based cooling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Liquid-based cooling - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Technique

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Technique

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 46: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 48: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers – Demand-led growth

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 50: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 51: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 52: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 53: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 54: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 55: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Airedale Air Conditioning Ltd.

Exhibit 56: Airedale Air Conditioning Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 57: Airedale Air Conditioning Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 58: Airedale Air Conditioning Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 59: Airedale Air Conditioning Ltd. - Key offerings

11.4 Black Box Corp.

Exhibit 60: Black Box Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 61: Black Box Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 62: Black Box Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 63: Black Box Corp. - Key offerings

11.5 Daikin Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 64: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 66: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 67: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

11.6 Data Aire Inc.

Exhibit 69: Data Aire Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Data Aire Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 71: Data Aire Inc. - Key offerings

11.7 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 72: Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 73: Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 74: Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 75: Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.8 Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 77: Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 78: Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 79: Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 80: Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.9 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Exhibit 82: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 83: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 84: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 85: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus

11.10 Nortek Inc.

Exhibit 87: Nortek Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 88: Nortek Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 89: Nortek Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 90: Nortek Inc. - Key offerings

11.11 Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Exhibit 91: Rittal GmbH & Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 92: Rittal GmbH & Co. KG - Product and service



Exhibit 93: Rittal GmbH & Co. KG - Key news



Exhibit 94: Rittal GmbH & Co. KG - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: Rittal GmbH & Co. KG - Segment focus

11.12 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 96: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 97: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Schneider Electric SE - Key news



Exhibit 99: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

11.13 Vertiv Group Corp.

Exhibit 101: Vertiv Group Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Vertiv Group Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 103: Vertiv Group Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 104: Vertiv Group Corp. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 105: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 106: Research Methodology



Exhibit 107: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 108: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 109: List of abbreviations

