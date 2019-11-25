USD 10 million transaction generated at Asia Agri-Tech Expo & Forum 2019 concluded on 2 November

Asia Agri-Tech Expo & Forum has entered its third edition this year and positioned its niche market themed on eco-friendly and sustainable manufacturing products. More than 600 advanced technology-based items were showcased by 300 international exhibitors in the 6,000 square meter exhibiting area. A joint forum, International Forum on "Innovative Cross-Sectoral Linkage for Circular Agriculture", hosted by the local authority, Council of Agriculture, also attracted 1,200 attendees during the fair dates.

The organiser, Sabine Liu, General Manager of UBM Taiwan, remarked on the overall success of the exhibition, "The practice to input IoT and biotechnology into agriculture has been well developed in Taiwan. It is expected itself to become one of the agri-tech representative models in the future." The debut of Informa Markets new brand logo was introduced at the first-day opening ceremony. The orbit logo features a combination of UBM Plc. and Informa Plc. and is believed to double their capacities and energies for client services in the future, said Sabine.

Precision agriculture is being the trend nowadays and leads the boost of greenhouse. The onsite indoor facilities and devices received the most enquiries from Africa, Central and South America and Malaysia. One of Taiwanese exhibitors, Reachtec Aire, presented monitoring ventilation sensor (VS18) to help detect greenhouse carbon dioxide (CO2) in an extremely humid surrounding; whereas, Taiwan Hipoint displayed Phenotron In-Vivo Image Analyzer to facilitate the identification of plant pathology so that appropriate solutions can be provided accordingly. Both relished the media and consumer attention.

Three themed areas: Animal Medicine, Biogas & Renewable Energy, and Feed and Feed Additives were the highlights of livestock sectors. Led by Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), the Biogas Pavilion disclosed the latest biogas technologies to provide the best solution for turning livestock manure waste into renewable energy. Furthermore, there were 40 international brands of swine, calf, egg and poultry automatic equipment and farming materials being showcased and has also been elected as buyers' favourite, including Skov, Nabel, Kyowa, Sanovo and Kutlusan.

The utility of IoT technology has been well-performed in the remote monitoring, environmental control, and smart farming facilities for aquaculture operations. To better assist the industry, many exhibitors collected farming big data via diverse devices which were demonstrated onsite at the exhibition. About 300 people participated in the conferences sessions of Aquaculture Taiwan Innovation at the last day, and the satisfactory response revealed the development of aquaculture in the Asia-Pacific region is on urgent re-conversion.

Agri-Tech Expo & Forum 2019 is highly satisfied commented by the combination of industry, official and university. The fourth edition of Asia Agri-Tech Expo & Forum is slated to take place at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 from 6-8 November, 2020. At the close of the trade show, more than 80 exhibitors have completed the booth booking for 2020 Edition, announced UBM Taiwan.

