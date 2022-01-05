USD 105.55 Mn growth in Bile Duct Cancer Market | North America to Occupy 41% Market Share | Technavio

Discover growth opportunities across each segment and make informed decisions by purchasing our full report.

The bile duct cancer market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

The market is driven by the growing preference for chemotherapy drugs in developing countries. The preference for chemotherapy has been declining in developed countries. However, this practice has remained strong in developing regions. For instance, in India, a majority of physicians and approximately 30-30% of cancer patients still prefer chemotherapy for the treatment of cancer. This is continuously creating growth opportunities for chemotherapy drug manufacturers, which is driving the growth of the market.

In addition, the increasing incidence of bile duct cancer and new drug approvals will further accelerate the growth of the market. However, the lack of adequate healthcare infrastructure in developing nations will reduce the growth potential in the market.

AstraZeneca Plc: The company offers bile duct cancer treatment through its Imfinzi plus chemotherapy.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc.: The company offers bile duct cancer treatment through its subisidiary, QED Therapeutics Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.: The company offers bile duct cancer treatment under the brand name OPDIVO.

Hutchison China Meditech Ltd.: The company offers bile duct cancer treatment through its drug named HMPL 453.

Incyte Corp.: The company offers FDA approved prescription medicine named PEMAZYRE to treat adults with bile duct cancer.

Bile Duct Cancer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.79% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 105.55 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.10 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AstraZeneca Plc, BridgeBio Pharma Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Hutchison China Meditech Ltd., Incyte Corp., J-Pharma Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, RemeGen Co. Ltd, Servier, and Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

