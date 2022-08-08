USD 108.57 Bn growth opportunity in Augmented Reality (AR) Market -- APAC to occupy 35% market share

In addition, the rising demand for AR technology from various application segments will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. But the privacy concerns over AR technology will restrict the growth of market players.

The augmented reality (AR) market is fragmented. The market is in the initial growth stage and is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. Owing to significant growth opportunities, the presence of large vendors, the entry of new vendors, technological innovations, and partnerships, the competition in the market is moderate. It is imperative for vendors to distinguish their service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition. As pure-play vendors are entering the market and competing with large vendors, the market is moving toward fragmentation. Several pure-play vendors are expected to be acquired or approached for acquisition by other industry participants for their technological capabilities. This trend is expected to gain traction by the end of the forecast period.

Technavio identifies Alphabet Inc., Dynabook Inc., Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., PTC Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Upskill, Vuzix Corp., and Zugara Inc. as dominant players in the market.

The report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation by Application

By Application, the market is classified into segments such as enterprise, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, and others.

The enterprise segment will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

The segment is driven by the increasing application of AR in enterprises.

Market Segmentation by Geography

By Geography, the market is classified as North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA.

, APAC, , , and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

The growth of the regional market can be attributed to increasing investments in advanced technologies by businesses.

