USD 11.12 Bn growth in Meal Kit Delivery Services Market | Albertsons Companies Inc., Blue Apron Holdings Inc., and HelloFresh SE emerge as dominant players | Technavio

Albertsons Companies Inc.: The company offers meal kits that are initially available at Safeway stores in Northern California for shoppers to ease their lifestyle and cooking experience, under the brand name Plated.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc.: The company provides meal kit delivery services and offers weekly boxes of pre-portioned ingredients and offers wines and gifts.

HelloFresh SE: The company offers meal kits with a menu that differs from day to day and delivers a variety of options for its customers, under the brand name Hello Fresh.

Meal Kit Delivery Services Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Meal kit delivery services market is segmented as below:

Product

Non-vegetarian



Vegetarian

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

The non-vegetarian segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020. The growing popularity of the paleo diet is expected to drive the growth of the non-vegetarian segment during the forecast period. By geography, North America will observe maximum growth. The region currently holds 54% of the global market share. The increasing awareness about meal kits, the presence of a large number of players, and the rising number of working women are driving the growth of the meal kit delivery services market in North America.

The meal kit delivery services market is driven by cost-effective solutions and the availability of diverse choices. In addition, the increasing awareness among consumers about the consumption of nutritious and healthy meals is expected to trigger the meal kit delivery services market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Quick Service Restaurants Market - Global quick service restaurants market is segmented by service (eat-in service, takeaway service, drive-thru service, and home delivery service) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 11% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 11.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) -18.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 54% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Albertsons Companies Inc., Blue Apron Holdings Inc., HelloFresh SE, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV, Mindful Chef Ltd., Oisix ra daichi Inc., SunBasket Inc., The Kroger Co., Tyson Foods Inc., and William Jackson Food Group. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

