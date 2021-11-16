USD 11.16 Bn growth in Satellite Market |Airbus SE, Intelsat SA, and ISS-Reshetnev Co. emerge as dominant players | Technavio

Market Dynamics

Factors such as accelerating demand for satellite navigation equipment and the increasing usage of the internet will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the high cost of satellite hardware and components will restrict the market growth.

The increase in demand for compact satellites will provide new growth opportunities for market players. On the other hand, stringent government regulations will challenge their growth.

Company Profiles

The satellite market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Airbus SE, Intelsat SA, ISS-Reshetnev Co., Lockheed Martin Corp., Maxar Technologies Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp., OHB SE, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Thales Group, and The Boeing Co.

Competitive Analysis

The satellite market report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By End-user, the market is classified into civil and defense.

By Geography, the market is analyzed across North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America .

The market observed maximum demand for satellites from the civil end-user segment. The market growth in this segment is expected to remain significant during the forecast period. By geography, APAC will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 60% of the global market share. China and Japan are the key markets for satellites in APAC.

Satellite Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of almost 3% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 11.16 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 60% Key consumer countries US, China, Russian Federation, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Airbus SE, Intelsat SA, ISS-Reshetnev Co., Lockheed Martin Corp., Maxar Technologies Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp., OHB SE, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Thales Group, and The Boeing Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

