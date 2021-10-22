USD 11.43 Bn growth in Liquid Detergent Market 2021-2025 | Driven by New Product Launches | Technavio

The liquid detergent market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

Technavio analyzes the market by Product (Liquid laundry detergent and Liquid dishwashing detergent), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The growing online sales and aggressive marketing is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the liquid detergent market during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the liquid detergent market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The liquid detergent market covers the following areas:

Liquid Detergent Market Sizing￼

Liquid Detergent Market Forecast￼

Liquid Detergent Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Co.

Fena (P) Ltd.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Jyothy Laboratories Ltd.

Kao Corp.

LG Household & Health Care Ltd.

Lion Corp.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

Global Laundry Care Market - Global laundry care market is segmented by product (laundry detergent, fabric softener, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Organic Soap Market - Global organic soap market is segmented by product (organic bar soap and organic liquid soap) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Liquid Detergent Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of about 5% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 11.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.90 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Canada, China, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Fena (P) Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Jyothy Laboratories Ltd., Kao Corp., LG Household & Health Care Ltd., and Lion Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio