USD 11.97 Bn growth in Sports Drink Market| New Product Launches to Boost Growth | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AJE, BA SPORTS NUTRITION LLC, BioSteel Nordics, Britvic Plc, Decathlon SA, Jel Sert, Olvi Plc, PepsiCo Inc., and The Kraft Heinz Co. are some of the major market participants. Although new product launches and increasing consumption by millennials will offer immense growth opportunities, the threat from other health and wellness products will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Sports Drink Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Packaging

PET Bottles



Cans

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Sports Drink Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our sports drink market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies expanding community of athletics in both developed and developing countries as one of the prime reasons driving the sports drink market growth during the next few years.

Sports Drink Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Sports Drink Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Sports Drink Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Sports Drink Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist sports drink market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sports drink market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sports drink market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sports drink market vendors

Sports Drink Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 11.97 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.80 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AJE, BA SPORTS NUTRITION LLC, BioSteel Nordics, Britvic Plc, Decathlon SA, Jel Sert, Olvi Plc, PepsiCo Inc., and The Kraft Heinz Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

