USD 112.67 Bn Growth in Global Online Furniture Market in 2026 with 37% growth from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Online Furniture Market size is expected to grow by USD 112.67 billion at a CAGR of 16.79% with APAC as the key market during the forecast period. The main reason for the market growth is the increasing online spending and smartphone penetration and Mobile commerce and network marketing. However, factors such as the longer replacement cycle of products will hamper the market growth. Request Free Sample Report.

This online furniture market forecast report extensively covers segmentation by application and geography.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Furniture Market

On the basis of Geography, APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 37% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The APAC online furniture market is dominated by China and Japan. The market in this region will expand quicker than the market in other regions. An increase in the real estate industry for both residential and commercial properties would aid the expansion of the APAC online furniture market over the forecast period.

On the basis of Application, the online-residential furniture segment will increase its market share significantly. Creative patterns and designs that take up minimal space while providing comfort are in high demand and will fuel the growth of the online furniture market throughout the forecast period. Buy Sample Report.

According to Technavio, the worldwide online furniture market is a subset of the global home furnishings business. Our research report has thoroughly examined the external factors impacting the market's growth potential in the following years, which will define the levels of growth of the online furniture market during the forecast period. The major vendors who will elevate the market's growth include:

Ashcomm LLC

Bobs Discount Furniture LLC

Brilloca Ltd.

Herman Miller Inc.

Inter IKEA Holding BV

Kimball International Inc.

LaZBoy Inc.

Otto GmbH and Co. KG

Pepperfry Pvt. Ltd.

Wayfair Inc.

Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Williams Sonoma Inc.

Increased online spending and smartphone penetration are significantly driving the expansion of the online furniture market, Furthermore, factors such as online payment security, free delivery, improved online customer care, and client-friendly shopping website designs are all contributing to the market's growth. Such adaptability associated with online buying will fuel the growth of the online furniture industry throughout the forecast period.

The constraints such as product replacement cycles may limit the market growth. A comprehensive examination of the drivers will aid in determining end goals and improving marketing strategies to acquire a competitive advantage. Download Free Sample Report.

Online Furniture Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.79% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 112.67 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.0 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Ashcomm LLC, Bobs Discount Furniture LLC, Brilloca Ltd., Herman Miller Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Kimball International Inc., LaZBoy Inc., Otto GmbH and Co. KG, Pepperfry Pvt. Ltd., Raymour and Flanigan Furniture and Mattresses, Reliance Retail Ltd., Steelcase Inc., Wayfair Inc., World Market, Ballard Designs Inc., Bassett Furniture Industries, Haverty Furniture Companies Inc., HNI Corp., Pier 1 Imports Inc., and Williams Sonoma Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

