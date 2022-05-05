USD 119.39 Bn growth expected in Online On-demand Home Services Market in Latin America | Homecare and design segment to have largest share | Technavio

The online on-demand home services market is fragmented due to the presence of several regional and international players. Vendors in the market are adopting several organic and inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market. Technavio identifies Eliptica Networks S.A.S, Eliza Brazil Cleaning Services, GHE FRANCHISING LTDA, GRUPO ALIADAMX SA, Hogaru Inc., Laser Facility Management, Maid in Brazil, Prophylaxis, Sies Salud, and WS MARIDO DE as some of the major market participants.

Although the benefits of online on-demand home services, rising internet penetration, and increasing influence of digital media will offer immense growth opportunities, the high competition among vendors, reliability of vendors, and the lack of a standard pricing model will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy our report now to gain access to detailed vendor profiles, successful growth strategies adopted by key players, and the products offered by vendors.

View Our Sample Report Before Purchasing

Online On-demand Home Services Market in Latin America 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

The global online on-demand home services market is segmented as below:

Service

Homecare and Design



Repair and Maintenance



HW and B



Others

The homecare and design segment accounts for the largest share of the market. Changes in consumer lifestyles and the increasing disposable incomes of consumers in Latin America are driving the growth of the segment.

Platform

Mobile Application



Online Website

The market growth in the mobile application segment will be significant over the forecast period. The high adoption of smartphones and the availability of the internet are fueling the growth of the segment.

Identify other potential segments in the market. Download a Sample Report Now

Online On-demand Home Services Market in Latin America 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our online on-demand home services market report covers the following areas:

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the online on-demand home services market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the online on-demand home services market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Online On-demand Home Services Market in Latin America 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist online on-demand home services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the online on-demand home services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online on-demand home services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online on-demand home services market vendors

Related Reports:

Online Retail Market in the US by Product and Device - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Online Household Furniture Market in the US by Product and Material - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Online On-demand Home Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 40.53% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 119.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 42.96 Regional analysis APAC, MEA, North America, South America, and Europe Performing market contribution Latin America at 100% Key consumer countries Latin America Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Eliptica Networks S.A.S, Eliza Brazil Cleaning Services, GHE FRANCHISING LTDA, GRUPO ALIADAMX SA, Hogaru Inc., Laser Facility Management, Maid in Brazil, Prophylaxis, Sies Salud, and WS MARIDO DE ALUGUEL Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Specialized Consumer Services

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 06: Latin America - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 07: Latin American market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by Service

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Service - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Service

5.3 Homecare and design - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 17: Homecare and design - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Homecare and design - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Repair and Maintenance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 19: Repair and maintenance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Repair and maintenance - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 HW and B - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 21: HW and B - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 22: HW and B - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Service

6 Market Segmentation by Platform

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 26: Platform - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Platform

Exhibit 27: Comparison by Platform

6.3 Mobile application - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Mobile application - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Mobile application - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Online website - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Online website - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Online website - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Platform

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Platform

7 Customer Landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 34: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 35: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 36: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 37: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 38: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 39: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Eliptica Networks S.A.S

Exhibit 40: Eliptica Networks S.A.S - Overview



Exhibit 41: Eliptica Networks S.A.S - Product and service



Exhibit 42: Eliptica Networks S.A.S - Key offerings

10.4 Eliza Brazil Cleaning Services

Exhibit 43: Eliza Brazil Cleaning Services - Overview



Exhibit 44: Eliza Brazil Cleaning Services - Product and service



Exhibit 45: Eliza Brazil Cleaning Services - Key offerings

10.5 GHE FRANCHISING LTDA

Exhibit 46: GHE FRANCHISING LTDA - Overview



Exhibit 47: GHE FRANCHISING LTDA - Product and service



Exhibit 48: GHE FRANCHISING LTDA - Key offerings

10.6 GRUPO ALIADAMX SA

Exhibit 49: GRUPO ALIADAMX SA - Overview



Exhibit 50: GRUPO ALIADAMX SA - Product and service



Exhibit 51: GRUPO ALIADAMX SA - Key offerings

10.7 Hogaru Inc.

Exhibit 52: Hogaru Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 53: Hogaru Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 54: Hogaru Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Laser Facility Management

Exhibit 55: Laser Facility Management - Overview



Exhibit 56: Laser Facility Management - Product and service



Exhibit 57: Laser Facility Management - Key offerings

10.9 Maid in Brazil

Exhibit 58: Maid in Brazil - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 59: Maid in Brazil - Product and service

- Product and service

Exhibit 60: Maid in Brazil - Key offerings

10.10 Prophylaxis

Exhibit 61: Prophylaxis - Overview



Exhibit 62: Prophylaxis - Product and service



Exhibit 63: Prophylaxis - Key offerings

10.11 Sies Salud

Exhibit 64: Sies Salud - Overview



Exhibit 65: Sies Salud - Product and service



Exhibit 66: Sies Salud - Key offerings

10.12 WS MARIDO DE ALUGUEL

Exhibit 67: WS MARIDO DE ALUGUEL - Overview



Exhibit 68: WS MARIDO DE ALUGUEL - Product and service



Exhibit 69: WS MARIDO DE ALUGUEL - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 71: Research Methodology



Exhibit 72: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 73: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 70: Currency conversion rates for US$



Exhibit 74: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio