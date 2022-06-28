USD 12.16 Bn Growth in Human Capital Management Solutions Market | Demand For Automated Recruitment Processes to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Jun 28, 2022, 01:45 ET
NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market by Application (Core HR, Talent, and Workforce) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the HCM solutions market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 12.16 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report projects the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 10.57% during the forecast period. The Core HR application segment held the largest HCM solutions market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period owing to the growing use of these solutions for include employee recruitment, employee training, payroll, scheduling, benefits administration, internal relations, and safety and compliance. In terms of regional opportunities, 34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period with the US emerging as the largest revenue-creating economy during the forecast period.
HCM Solutions Market Vendor Landscape
The human capital management market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The human capital management market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
Top Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
·
- Automatic Data Processing Inc.: The company offers HCM solutions such as payroll management, time and attendance management, talent acquisition, benefit management, and HR outsourcing.
- Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.: The product offers modern cloud HCM platform for managing the complete employee lifecycle.
- Infor: The company offers CloudSuite HCM, a cloud-based HCM software.
- Kronos Inc.: The company offers HCM software solutions.
- Oracle Corp.: The company offers HCM solutions, which help in global HR, talent management, workforce rewards, and workforce management operations.
Some more companies covered in the report are:
·
- Ramco Systems Ltd.
- SAP SE
- Talentia Software Group
- The Ultimate Software Group Inc.
- Workday Inc.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Trend: The emergence of cloud-computing services is one of the key factors likely to influence the market growth positively during the forecast period. The use of cloud storage allows the central administration to have control over all the resources and HR activities. It also eliminates the need for users to update and maintain IT infrastructure. Cloud technologies enable consumers to use SaaS, by which users are not required to buy the software to use it. Thus, cloud computing services can be the future of HCM solutions.
- Market Challenge: Threat from open-source software is one of the key challenges hindering the human capital management (HCM) solutions market growth. The availability of open-source HCM software will become one of the major challenges for the global HCM solutions market during the forecast period. Similarly, some companies offer separate software for HR functions, such as recruitment and performance appraisal. Hence, the availability of multiple open-source software solutions helps companies to choose the best according to their needs.
|
Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of about 10.57%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 12.16 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
9.52
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 34%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, Japan, and Brazil
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Automatic Data Processing Inc., Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., Infor, Kronos Inc., Oracle Corp., Ramco Systems Ltd., SAP SE, Talentia Software Group, The Ultimate Software Group Inc., and Workday Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Systems software
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Core HR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Core HR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Core HR - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Talent - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Talent - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Talent - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Workforce - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Workforce - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Workforce - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape
- Exhibit 24: Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 37: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 42: Industry risks
- 9.3 Competitive Landscape
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 43: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Automatic Data Processing Inc.
- Exhibit 45: Automatic Data Processing Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 46: Automatic Data Processing Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 47: Automatic Data Processing Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 48: Automatic Data Processing Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 49: Automatic Data Processing Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
- Exhibit 50: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 51: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 52: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 53: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Infor Inc.
- Exhibit 54: Infor Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 55: Infor Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 56: Infor Inc.– Key news
- Exhibit 57: Infor Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Kronos Inc.
- Exhibit 58: Kronos Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 59: Kronos Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 60: Kronos Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.7 Oracle Corp.
- Exhibit 61: Oracle Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 62: Oracle Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 63: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 64: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Ramco Systems Ltd.
- Exhibit 65: Ramco Systems Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 66: Ramco Systems Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 67: Ramco Systems Ltd. – Key news
- Exhibit 68: Ramco Systems Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 69: Ramco Systems Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.9 SAP SE
- Exhibit 70: SAP SE - Overview
- Exhibit 71: SAP SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 72: SAP SE – Key news
- Exhibit 73: SAP SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 74: SAP SE - Segment focus
- 10.10 Talentia Software Group
- Exhibit 75: Talentia Software Group - Overview
- Exhibit 76: Talentia Software Group - Product and service
- Exhibit 77: Talentia Software Group – Key news
- Exhibit 78: Talentia Software Group - Key offerings
- 10.11 UKG Inc.
- Exhibit 79: UKG Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 80: UKG Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 81: UKG Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.12 Workday Inc.
- Exhibit 82: Workday Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 83: Workday Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 84: Workday Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 85: Workday Inc. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 86: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 87: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 88: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 89: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 90: List of abbreviations
