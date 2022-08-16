USD 12.28 billion Variance in Ice Cream Market Growth with 39% Growth Contribution from APAC -17,000+ Technavio Reports

Ice Cream Market Dynamics

Key Driver: One of the growth drivers for the global ice cream market is the increasing number of new product launches by vendors operating in the market.

One of the growth drivers for the global ice cream market is the increasing number of new product launches by vendors operating in the market. Key Trend: The increasing investments by the vendors in the market in focus are one of the positive trends that can spur the growth of the global ice cream market during the forecast period.

The increasing investments by the vendors in the market in focus are one of the positive trends that can spur the growth of the global ice cream market during the forecast period. Key Challenge: Product recalls will be a major challenge negatively impacting the global ice cream market growth.

Ice Cream Market Segment Insights

Product

Impulse: The market share growth by the impulse segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growing demand for small portion snacks is one of the reasons for consumers opting to buy ice creams on impulse during the forecast period.



Take Home



Artisanal

Geography

APAC: 39% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for ice cream in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing investments by the vendors in the market and increasing new product launches will facilitate the ice cream market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Ice Cream Market Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as offering different price points, new product launches, and intact product quality to compete in the market. The ice cream market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the ice cream market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Top Ice Cream Market Players:

Agropur cooperative: The company offers ice cream under the brands, Natrel, Iceberg, and Scotsburn

The company offers ice cream under the brands, Natrel, Iceberg, and Scotsburn Blue Bell Creameries LP : The company offers various products such as ice creams, sherbet, frozen snacks, and other products

: The company offers various products such as ice creams, sherbet, frozen snacks, and other products Froneri International Ltd.: The company offers ice cream under the brands, Nuii, Rowntrees, Drumstick, and others.

The company offers ice cream under the brands, Nuii, Rowntrees, Drumstick, and others. Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. : The company offers ice cream under the brands, Amul Flaavyo, Amul EPIC, and Amul Ice Cream

: The company offers ice cream under the brands, Amul Flaavyo, Amul EPIC, and Amul Ice Cream Inspire Brands Inc. : The company offers ice cream under the brand Baskin Robbins .

: The company offers ice cream under the brand . Mars Inc.

Nestle SA

New Forest Ice Cream Ltd.

Unilever Group

Wells Enterprises Inc.

Ice Cream Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist ice cream market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ice cream market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ice cream market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ice cream market vendors

Ice Cream Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.18% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 12.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.34 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Russian Federation, Italy, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agropur cooperative, Blue Bell Creameries LP, Froneri International Ltd., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Inspire Brands Inc., Mars Inc., Nestle SA, New Forest Ice Cream Ltd., Unilever Group, and Wells Enterprises Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

