USD 12,649.31 million growth in Drilling Data Management Systems Market-2022-2027; Baker Hughes Co. and Halliburton Co. emerge as key contributors to growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on drilling data management systems market, 2022-2027 estimates to register an incremental growth of USD 12,649.31 mn at a CAGR of 9.19% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The usage of drilling data management systems to improve productivity and transparency by enabling data contractors to collect, manage, and analyze data related to drilling operations in real time.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Drilling Data Management Systems Market 2023-2027

Drilling Data Management Systems Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The soft skills training market report covers the following areas:

Drilling Data Management Systems Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Baker Hughes Co., Halliburton Co., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., NOV Inc., Oracle Corp., Pason Systems Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Accenture Plc, Capgemini Service SAS, Wipro Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Trackem, and Teradata Corp. are among some of the major market participants.

Vendors offering

Baker Hughes Co.- The company offers Construction Data Management Solution for Saipem, which is one of the worlds leading oil and gas engineering and construction contractors.

The company offers Construction Data Management Solution for Saipem, which is one of the worlds leading oil and gas engineering and construction contractors. Halliburton Co.- The company offers drilling data management systems which is used for secure, customizable, and scalable data management solutions, underpinned by industry-leading oil and gas expertise.

The company offers drilling data management systems which is used for secure, customizable, and scalable data management solutions, underpinned by industry-leading oil and gas expertise. Honeywell International Inc.- The company offers drilling data management systems such as Master data management.

Key Drivers

Drilling data management system to improve productivity and transparency is one of the major drivers for the market.

is one of the major drivers for the market. DDMS helps drilling contractors collect, manage, and analyze data related to drilling operations in real-time.

It allows companies to optimize their drilling process by identifying areas of inefficiency or waste and taking corrective action.

DDMS improves the safety of drilling operations by monitoring critical drilling parameters and identifying potential safety hazards in real-time.

Key Trends

Increasing applications of data management systems in oil exploration is one of the primary trends in the market.

is one of the primary trends in the market. The increasing global demand for hydrocarbon fuels is driving the need for DDMS in oil exploration.

As there is also an increased need for regulations and operational guidelines, companies need to invest in maintaining safety and providing transparency in the process, which can be done with the help of DDMS.

It helps in reducing the costs of manually monitoring/managing the drilling process, which is a major reason for its adoption.

Key Challenge -

Change in the energy mix is one of the key challenges for the market.

is one of the key challenges for the market. The demand for energy is driven by the growing population and rising disposable income in developing countries such as India , China , and the Philippines .

, , and . The energy mix, which is defined as the use of different proportions of energy sources such as fossil fuels, nuclear energy, and renewable energy to meet energy needs, is changing globally with evolving policy measures and technological advancements.

The growing contribution of renewable energy sources in the global energy mix will lead to an increase in the number of solar PV installations and wind farms and a decrease in fossil fuel-based power generation, resulting in the low demand for oil and gas products for the power sector.

Drilling Data Management Systems Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Drilling Data Management Systems Market is segmented as below:

Component

Services



Software



Hardware

Application

Oil



Gas



Energy



Power

Geography

North America



Middle East And Africa



Europe



APAC



South America

The market share growth by the services segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. The services used in the global DDMS market include management solutions, consultation services, software updates, overall maintenance, and timely replacement of sensors that allow continuous monitoring of drilling sites. The services segment consists of activities such as sensor installation, equipment maintenance, consultation, and data analytics that are applied in various stages of drilling operations. Investments in the services segment are growing due to the introduction of new technologies such as vertical drilling or Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), which reduce the drilling time and enable the efficient extraction of oil, thereby increasing overall productivity and requiring continuous data collection and analysis

Geography Analysis -

North America is estimated to contribute 42% to the growth of the global market. The US and Canada are the most important countries in the region as they are major oil producers and have abundant petroleum resources. The US shale revolution has contributed significantly to oil production in the region, allowing oil companies to make profits even at low oil prices. The commercialization of hydraulic fracturing technology has brought many small, independent energy companies into the market, which is driving the drilling activity in the region.

Drilling Data Management Systems Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist drilling data management systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the drilling data management systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the drilling data management systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of drilling data management systems market, vendors

Drilling Data Management Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.19% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 12,649.31 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 8.82 Regional analysis North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Canada, Saudi Arabia, China, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Baker Hughes Co., Halliburton Co., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., NOV Inc., Oracle Corp., Pason Systems Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Accenture Plc, Capgemini Service SAS, Wipro Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Trackem, and Teradata Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

