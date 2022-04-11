USD 12.75 billion growth for Coal Gasification Market |77% of the growth to originate from APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver: Rise in Global Energy Demand

The rise in global energy demand is notably driving the coal gasification market growth. By 2040, global energy demand is expected to grow by more than 25%. Factors such as the electrification of transportation and the heating sector, the rise in the number of electronically connected devices, and digitalization in many countries are also contributing to the demand for electricity. Hence, with the growth in energy demand worldwide, the global coal gasification market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Market Challenge: Environmental concerns

Coal gasification requires pollution control measures in order to mitigate the emissions that might otherwise have an adverse impact on the environment. Some of the emissions or pollutants associated with coal gasification include ash and slag. Non-slagging coal gasifiers produce dry ash that is similar to that produced by conventional coal combustion. Thus, this ash, which typically contains heavy metals, is leachable or caustic, needs appropriate management, as it can be an environmental liability.

Competitive Analysis

The coal gasification market analysis report also contains exhaustive observation on the organic and inorganic growth strategies deployed by the vendors. Market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The competitive scenario provided in the coal gasification market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

The coal gasification market report provides complete insights on key vendors including

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Carbon Energy Corp.

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp.

Coal India Ltd.

Johnson Matthey Plc

KBR Inc.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd.

Sasol Ltd.

Siemens AG

Market Segmentation Highlights

By Application, the market is classified into Chemicals, Fuels, and Power. The chemicals segment held the largest coal gasification market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest share during the next few years as chemical products are ubiquitous in modern society with the proliferation and use of plastics, rubber, and synthetic textiles. According to the IEA, the demand for chemical products has grown significantly in the past two decades, primarily driven by the demand for nitrogenous fertilizers and plastics.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, MEA, North America , Europe , and South America . APAC will contribute to 77% of the market growth. China, South Africa , US, Australia , and Indonesia are the key markets for coal gasification market in APAC. Rising government support has been identified as one of the chief factors that will drive the coal gasification market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Coal Gasification Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 12.75 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.62 Regional analysis APAC, MEA, North America, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 77% Key consumer countries China, South Africa, US, Australia, and Indonesia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Carbon Energy Corp., China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp., Coal India Ltd., Johnson Matthey Plc, KBR Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd., Sasol Ltd., and Siemens AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

