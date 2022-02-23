USD 12.95 Mn growth in Feed Anti Caking Agent Market in South America | Dominated by Anmol Chemicals Group, BASF SE, and others | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The feed anti-caking agent market size in South America is expected to grow by USD 12.95 million between 2021 and 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.87% during the forecast period. According to Technavio, the market is expected to witness a year-over-year growth of 6.33% in 2022.

Our 120-pages report with TOC analyzes the feed anti-caking agent market in South America by chemical type (silicon, calcium, sodium, and others) and source (synthetic and natural).

By chemical type, the market witnessed significant revenue generation in the silicon segment in 2021. Silica has a relatively larger particle size and exhibits better adsorption properties. In addition, the increased use of silica as a flow-resistant anti-caking agent is driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Similarly, by source, the market observed increased demand for synthetic caking agents. This can be attributed to the benefits of synthetic caking agents such as the prevention of mold, the extension of product shelf life, the prevention of clumping of food particles, and the prevention of powdery film (grit) on food particles and the bottom of the packaging. In addition, the proliferation of vendors offering synthetic anticaking agents is driving the growth of the segment.

The feed anti-caking agent market in South America is driven by the rising consumption of food ingredients. Over the years, there has been an increase in the consumption of a number of food ingredients. In addition, changing consumer tastes and rising preference for high-quality food products have led to the demand and innovation of various food ingredients, including food and beverage premixes, food coating ingredients, and others. Also, the growing consumption of food bakery premixes, milk and cream powder, instant soup powder, baking powder, yeast, seasoning and spices, and others has increased the use of anticaking agents in food ingredients to ensure longer shelf-life. All these factors are supporting the growth of the feed anti-caking agent market in North America.

In addition, the growth of the food and beverage industry is anticipated to further boost the growth of the feed anti-caking agent market in South America.

Some of the key players in the feed anti-caking agent market in South America:

The market is highly fragmented due to the presence of numerous small and medium-sized businesses and a few international players. Growth strategies such as collaborations, significant research and development investments, and mergers and acquisitions are being adopted by vendors to compete in the market. Some vendors are focusing on new product launches to expand their portfolios.

Anmol Chemicals Group: The company offers feed anti-caking agents such as Precipitated Silica and Hydrated Calcium Silicate.

BASF SE: The company offers feed anti-caking agents such as Novasil Plus, which is a feed additive for better and safer animal nutrition.

Cargill Inc.: Cargill Salt is the key product offered by the company.

Halliburton Co.: The company offers feed anti-caking agents such as Alphasil which is a unique, specialized Hydrated Sodium Calcium Aluminosilicate (HSCAS).

J.M. Huber Corp.: The company offers feed anti-caking agents such as precipitated silicas and silicates.

Feed Anti Caking Agent Market in South America Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.84%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 12.95 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.33

Regional analysis

South America

Performing market contribution

South America at 100%

Key consumer countries

South America

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Anmol Chemicals Group, BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Halliburton Co., J.M. Huber Corp., Kao Corp., Kemin Industries Inc., Mitsui and Co. Ltd., RAG-Stiftung, and Roquette Freres SA

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1. Executive Summary                           

                1.1     Market Overview            

                                Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1

                                Exhibit 02:  Key Finding 2

                                Exhibit 03:  Key Finding 6

                                Exhibit 04:  Key Finding 7

                                Exhibit 05:  Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape             

              2.1 Market ecosystem              

                                2.1.1 Parent Market

                                Exhibit 06:  Parent market

                                Exhibit 07:  Market characteristics

                2.2 Value Chain Analysis          

                                Exhibit 08:  Value Chain Analysis: Commodity chemicals

                                2.2.1    Inputs

                                2.2.2    Inbound logistics

                                2.2.3    Operations

                                2.2.4    Outbound logistics

                                2.2.5    Marketing and sales

                                2.2.6    Support activities

                                2.2.7     Innovations

3. Market Sizing                       

                3.1 Market definition

                                Exhibit 09:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

                3.2 Market segment analysis 

                                Exhibit 10:  Market segments

                3.3 Market size 2021 

                3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026 

                                3.4.1Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

                                3.4.2Estimating growth rates for mature markets

                                Exhibit 11:  Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 12:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                          

                4.1 Five Forces Summary        

                                Exhibit 13:  Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

                4.2 Bargaining power of buyers           

                                Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of the buyer

                4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers       

                                Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of the supplier

                4.4 Threat of new entrants    

                                Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

                4.5 Threat of substitutes         

                                Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

                4.6 Threat of rivalry   

                                Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

                4.7 Market condition

                                Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Chemical type  

              5.1 Market segments

                                Exhibit 20:  Chemical type- Market share 2021 - 2026 (%)

                5.2 Comparison by Chemical type       

                                Exhibit 21:  Comparison by Chemical type

                5.3 Silicon - Market size and forecast 2021-2026            

                                Exhibit 22:  Silicon  - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 23:  Silicon  - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                5.4 Calcium - Market size and forecast 2021-2026         

                                Exhibit 24:  Calcium - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 25: Calcium - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                5.5 Sodium - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026              

                                Exhibit 26:  Sodium  - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 27:  Sodium  - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026           

                                Exhibit 28:  Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 29:  Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                5.7 Market opportunity by Chemical Type       

                                Exhibit 30:  Market opportunity by Chemical Type

6 Market Segmentation by Source  

             6.1 Market segments 

                                Exhibit 31:  Source Market share 2021-2026 (%)

                6.2 Comparison by Source      

                                Exhibit 32:  Comparison by Source

                6.3 Synthetic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026      

                                Exhibit 33:  Synthetic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 34:  Synthetic- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                6.4 Natural - Market size and forecast 2021-2026          

                                Exhibit 35: Natural  - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 36:  Natural - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                6.5 Market opportunity by Source      

                                Exhibit 37:  Market opportunity by Source

7. Customer landscape                         

                                Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

                7.1 Overview

                                Exhibit 38:  Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                   

                8.1 Market drivers     

                                8.1.1    Rising consumption of food ingredients

                                8.1.2    Increasing demand for packaged foods

                                8.1.3    Growth of the food and beverage industry

                8.2 Market challenges              

                                8.2.1   Government regulations

                                8.2.2    Impact of feed anticaking agents on the nutritive value of food products

                                8.2.3    Use of feed anticaking agents may cause the nutrients in powdered formulations to deteriorate

                                Exhibit 39:  Impact of drivers and challenges

                8.3 Market trends      

                                8.3.1    Rising awareness about food safety in developed regions

                                8.3.2    Frequent product launches

                                8.3.3    Growing demand for longer shelf life and better appearance of food

9. Vendor Landscape                             

                9.1 Overview

                                Exhibit 40:  Vendor landscape

                9.2 Landscape disruption        

                                Exhibit 41:  Landscape disruption

                                Exhibit 42: Industry Risk

10. Vendor Analysis               

                10.1 Vendors covered              

                                Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

                10.2 Market positioning of vendors    

                                Exhibit 44: ?Market positioning of vendors?

                10.3 Anmol Chemicals Group

                                Exhibit 45:  Anmol Chemicals Group - Overview

                                Exhibit 46:  Anmol Chemicals Group - Product and service

                                Exhibit 47:  Anmol Chemicals Group - Key offerings

                10.4 BASF SE 

                                Exhibit 48:  BASF SE - Overview

                                Exhibit 49:  BASF SE - Business segments

                                Exhibit 50:  BASF SE - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 51:  BASF SE - Segment focus

                10.5 Cargill Inc.           

                                Exhibit 52:  Cargill Inc. - Overview

                                Exhibit 53:  Cargill Inc. - Product and service

                                Exhibit 54:  Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

                10.6 Halliburton Co.  

                                Exhibit 55:  Halliburton Co. - Overview

                                Exhibit 56:  Halliburton Co. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 57:  Halliburton Co. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 58:  Halliburton Co. - Segment focus

                                Exhibit 59:  J.M. Huber Corp. - Overview            

                               Exhibit 60:  J.M. Huber Corp. - Product and service        

                               Exhibit 61:  J.M. Huber Corp. - Key News           

                               Exhibit 62:  J.M. Huber Corp. - Key offerings     

                10.7 Kao Corp.

                                Exhibit 63:  Kao Corp. - Overview

                                Exhibit 64:  Kao Corp. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 65:  Kao Corp. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 66:  Kao Corp. - Segment focus

                10.8 Kemin Industries Inc.      

                                Exhibit 67:  Kemin Industries Inc. - Overview

                                Exhibit 68:  Kemin Industries Inc. - Product and service

                                Exhibit 69:  Kemin Industries Inc. - Key News

                                Exhibit 70:  Kemin Industries Inc. - Key offerings

                10.9 Mitsui and Co. Ltd.           

                                Exhibit 71:  Mitsui and Co. Ltd. - Overview

                                Exhibit 72:  Mitsui and Co. Ltd. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 73:  Mitsui and Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 74:  Mitsui and Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

                10.10 RAG-Stiftung   

                                Exhibit 75:  RAG-Stiftung - Overview

                                Exhibit 76:  RAG-Stiftung - Product and service

                                Exhibit 77:  RAG-Stiftung - Key offerings

                10.11 Roquette Freres SA       

                                Exhibit 78:  Roquette Freres SA - Overview

                                Exhibit 79:  Roquette Freres SA - Product and service

                                Exhibit 80:  Roquette Freres SA - Key offerings

11. Appendix                            

                11.1 Scope of the report         

                                11.1.1 Market definition

                                11.1.2 Objectives

                                11.1.3 Notes and caveats

                11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$            

                                Exhibit 81: Currency conversion rates for US$

                11.3 Research Methodology 

                                Exhibit 82: Research Methodology

                                Exhibit 83: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

                                Exhibit 84: Information sources

                11.4 List of abbreviations        

                                Exhibit 85: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

